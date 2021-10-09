Friday Football Roundup

TROY — Troy football team celebrated homecoming with a 35-0 win over West Carrollton Friday.

Troy, 4-3 overall and 4-2 in the MVL, will play at Greenville Friday night.

Nick Kawecki and Jahari Ward both ran for two touchdowns in the Trojans win.

Kawecki had TD runs of 47 and six yard, while Ward had TD runs of eight and four yards.

Evan Jones added a 13-yard TD run and Jack Kleinhez kicked all five PATs.

Kaweick had 128 yards rushing on 15 carries and Ward had 110 yards on 14 carries.

Colin Stoltz added 70 yards on 12 carries.

Quarterback Donnie Stanley completed two of six passes for 18 yards.

Devin Strobel led the defense with 10 tackles.

Aidan Coleman had eight tackles, Jayden Dixon had seven tackles and Evan Jones recovered a fumble.

TRC

Milton-Union 45,

Bethel 0

TIPP CITY — The Milton-Union football team improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the TRC with a 45-0 win over Bethel Friday night.

The Bulldogs will play Northridge Friday night with first place in the conference on the line.

Michael Elam ran for three touchdown in the win and quarterback Nate Morter threw three touchdown passes.

Elam scored one runs of 44, seven and one yards.

Morter threw a 17-yard TD pass to Connor Yates and a 45-yard TD pass to Blake Brumbaugh.

Blake Neumaier caught a 23-yard TD pass.

Mason Grudich kicked six PATs and added a 37-yard field goal.

Elam led the rushing attack with 140 yards on 11 carries.

Morter was 5-for-8 passing for 103 yards and Brumbaugh had two catches for 52 yards.

Cooper Brown had five tackles and Brumbaugh intercepted a pass.

Lehman 26,

Covington 13

COVINGTON — The Lehman Catholic football team took control after a long lightning delay to get its first win of the season.

Lehman improved 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the TRC.

Covington dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the TRC.

Lehman travels to Troy Christian Friday, while Covington hosts Riverside.

Izaiah Sherman opened the scoring with a 53-yard TD run for Covington and Ryan Rohr kicked the PAT.

Lehman answered with a 35-yard TD pass from Donovan O’Leary to Michael McFarland and Josh George’s PAT kick mmade it 7-7 before a lightning delay.

Seth Knapke caught a 23-yard TD pass from O’Leary, Devin Pride ran a fumble back 15 yards for a score and Nathan Sollman ran four yards for a score, with George adding another PAT kick to make it 26-7.

Covington’s Landon LaPoint caught a 12-yard TD pass form Jensen Wagoner to close the game’s scoring.

For Covington, Wagoner was seven of 15 passing for 80 yards.

Christian Jarvis caught four passes for 61 yards.

Sherman finished with 107 yards on 14 carries.

Connor Sindelir led the Buccs defense with 14 tackles.

Wagoner had nine tackles, Ryan Remley was credited with seven and Jarvis had six takles and recovered a fumble.

Riverside 41,

Miami East 7

DEGRAFF — The Miami East football team lost 41-7 at Riverside Friday night.

The Vikings, 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the TRC, play at Bethel Friday night.

Austin Francis had 73 yards rushing for the Vikings on 20 carries.

Jacob Roeth had a one-yard TD run and kicked the PAT.

He was 2-for-4 passing for 26 yards and Francis completed his only pass for 31 yards.

Francis led the defense with six tackles.

WOAC

Twin Valley South 48,

Bradford 6

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team dropped a home game in WOAC action.

The Railroaders, 0-8 overall and 0-7 in the WOAC, will play at Tri-Village Friday night.

Owen Canan ran six yards for the Bradford touchdown.