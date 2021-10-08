Suspect shot in Troy officer-involved shooting

TROY — One man was transported from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Troy on Thursday evening.

According to Chief Shawn McKinney of the Troy Police Department, officers were dispatched to 98 Kings Chapel North around 9:15 pm. to a local “welding-type of plant” on a report of shots being fired. “The caller identified the person as a former employee.” said McKinney, “When officers arrived, the suspect proceeded south on Kings Chapel and officers followed.”

Officers followed the suspect to the dead-end of Kings Chapel South where, “there was a collision and three of our officers did fire shots, hitting the suspect,” said McKinney.

The suspect was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Troy Fire Department medics. His name and condition are not known.

Police are investigating an incident in Piqua earlier in the evening in which the suspect in Troy’s shooting allegedly made “suicidal threats.” said McKinney. Piqua police were reported to be looking for the suspect.

Alert Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers made the connection between the two calls, both naming the same subject as suspect.

Troy police called Ohio BCI in to handle the investigation.

McKinney said that no Troy officers were injured in the incident. All three Troy officers who discharged their weapon will be put on routine paid administrative leave.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.