Letter: Re-elect Lee, Grissom

As a life time citizen of Piqua, Ohio, I wanted to voice my support for the re-election of Piqua City Commissioner and Mayor Kris Lee and Piqua City Commissioner Chris Grissom on Nov. 2. Both Lee and Grissom have contributed and been a major part of this community for decades. Both have had businesses in Piqua and are sensitive and aware of the regulations and circumstances surrounding, encouraging and locating new businesses and new industries in this community.

Through the fiscal responsibility of Grissom and Mayor Lee, Piqua has been saved thousands of dollars in reorganizational measures which were generated by the hiring of the new city manager. Both Grissom and Lee have been influential and effective in promoting the city and working with state officials including Governor DeWine in Columbus on Piqua’s behalf.

The Piqua Economic Development Strategy Plan has been updated by Mayor Lee’s administration to reflect the vision and focus for the need for jobs and new industries and businesses in Piqua.

Mayor Lee and Grissom have encouraged economic feasibility, transparency and citizen-centered government in Piqua, which has been well received by the public. New businesses are scheduled for opening in this city, and citizens are recognizing that their issues are being addressed and problems quickly resolved. I encourage you to vote for the re-election of Piqua City Commissioner and Mayor Kris Lee and Piqua City Commissioner Chris Grissom on Nov. 2.

— Marcia Garrett

Piqua