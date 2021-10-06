Wildow named Miami Valley Today editor

Staff reports

MIAMI COUNTY — Aim Media Midwest, LLC, parent company of Miami County’s Miami Valley Today, is pleased to announce the naming of Sam Wildow as editor of the Miami Valley Today, effective Oct. 4, 2021.

Wildow began working as a reporter for the Piqua Daily Call in 2014 and later for the Miami Valley Today when the Piqua Daily Call and the Troy Daily News combined in 2018. She is an award-winning writer with six years of experience in journalism, all spent covering local news in Miami County.

“Miami Valley Today is very fortunate to have a journalist with Sam’s skills and experience to step in and assume the key role of editor for us,” said Ron Clausen, VP and Group Publisher for AIM Media Midwest. “She is from Miami County, and her perspectives will resonate well with our readers while bringing a fresh look and style as well. We at AIM Media have nothing but high hopes for Sam and Miami Valley Today going forward.”

Wildow is a 2009 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and received her B.A. in English and writing in 2013 from Bluffton University, where she graduated with Departmental Honors. Wildow currently lives in Huber Heights with her husband, Josh Brown, who is a former sports editor for the Troy Daily News and Miami Valley Today.

“I would like to thank Ron Clausen and AIM Media President and COO Rick Starks for their faith in me as I take on this new role, as well as all the editors who have come before me for setting an example of dedication to Miami County,” said Wildow. “The staff at Miami Valley Today is passionate about the local community and bringing readers the accurate, timely, and engaging news coverage on what matters to them. We plan to continue in this tradition, focusing on the news that makes an impact and provides a voice for the people of Miami County.”