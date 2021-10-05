Tuesday Sports Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe boys golf team grabbed the final spot for the Division I district golf tournament at the Springfield D-I sectional at Reid Park North Tuesday.

Tippecanoe finished fourth with 335.

Red Devil scores were Brayden Bottles 75, Matt Salmon 81, Colin Maalouf 85, Will Riehle 94 and Eli Voisard 97.

Troy’s Henry Johnston just missed qualifying as an individual.

Johnston shot 83 and was in a three-way playoff for the final two spots, but double bogeyed the first playoff hole.

Troy finished ninth as a team with 366.

Other Troy scores were Luke Huber 90, Bryce Massingill 95, John Kneisley 98 and Brayden Schwartz 98.

“Henry (Johnston) had an amazing career fo us,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “I can’t say enough about that. He got in playoff with a chance to get to district and that is all you can ask for. Tipp (Tippecanoe) got the last spot with 335. I am not sure we could have shot that low at Reid Park. But, we had a great season. We won a tournament and finished second in the MVL.”

Piqua finished 10th with a 386 total.

Piqua scores were Evan Hensler 89, Richard Price 93, Hunter Steinke 100, Sabastian Karabinis 104 and Drew Hinkle 112.

D-II district

CINCINNATI — Milton-Union’s Nathan Thompson shot 81 in the D-II district golf tournament at Glenview Golf Course Tuesday.

It took a 73 to qualify for state as an individual.

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Troy volleyball team improved to 18-1 overall and 15-0 in the MVL with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 win overr Sidney Tuesday night.

Troy will host Tippecanoe, 15-1 overall and 12-1 in the MVL, on Thursday night.

Tippecanoe 3,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team cruised to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-18 win over Fairborn Tuesday.

Ashley Aselage had 10 kills and seven digs, Olivia Gustavson had six kills and Alexa Mader added five.

Emily Aselage also had five kills and Alex Voisard had seven digs.

Scotti Hoskins had 12 digs and 21 assists, Ellie McCormick had 10 assists and Cami Gingerich served three aces.

Covington 3,

Milton-Union 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team cruised to a 25-5, 25-7, 25-12 win over Milton-Union Tuesday in TRC action.

Taylor Kirker had 11 aces and 24 assists, Nigella Reck had seven aces and 13 kills, Lauren York had three aces and four kills and Emmaline Kiser had four aces.

Carlie Besecker had six kills and three blocks and Kearsten Wiggins had five kills and three blocks.

Bethel 3,

Northridge 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team handled Northridge 25-8, 25-16, 25-8 in TRC action.

Karlee Plozay had 13 kills, six aces and eight digs and Karinne Stormer had 11 kills, five aces and seven digs.

Gabi McMahan added 20 assists and three aces.

Troy Christian 3,

Miami East 2

TROY — In a TRC stunner, Miami East volleyball suffered its first conference loss of the season.

Troy Christian defeated East 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-6.

Miami East and Riverside both have one loss in conference play.

Newton 3,

National Trail 1

NEW PARIS — The Newton volleyball team defeated National Trail 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-14 in WOAC action.

Katelyn Walters had 12 kills and four blocks.

Ella Rapp had 16 assists and four aces, Hannah Biedleman had seven kills and Kaylee Deeter added six kills.

Dixie 3,

Bradford 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team lost to Dixie 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 29-27 in WOAC action Tuesday night.

SOCCER

Tippecanoe 4,

Troy 0

TROY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team remained unbeaten in MVL play with a 4-0 victory Tuesday night.

Jackson Kleather and Evan Stonerock scored two goals each.

Landon Haas, Mason Harding and Caleb Ransom each had one assist.

Michael Jergens had five saves in goal.

Piqua 7,

Greenville 1

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team cruised to a win at Wertz Stadium Tuesday night.

Nathan Buecker had four goals and one assist.

Kamden Davidson, Max Kaye and Dezmond Warner scored one goal each.

Nick Heath and Collin Snyder each had one assist.

Josh Heath had nine saves in goal.

Troy Christian 6,

Greenon 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team recorded a shutout in non-conference action.

Evan Murphy had three goals and Miles Gordon had one goal and one assist.

Frank Rupnik and James Swartz had one goal each.

Josh Brubaker had three assists and Dylan Hagstrom and Nathan Kephart had one assist each.

Tanner Conklin had seven saves in goal.

TV South 3,

Newton 2

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton boys soccer team lost a road game in WOAC play.

GIRLS

Botkins 4,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team lost a home game Tuesday night.

Ava Berberich and Alayna Gentry had one goal each.

Aulbrey Hergenrather had assists on both goals.

Newton 1,

TV South 1

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton girls soccer team came away with a tie in WOAC play.

Reese Hess had the goal for Newton on an assist from Emma Szakal.