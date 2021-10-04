Weekend Sports Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to a 10-0 win over Greenville Saturday in MVL action.

Lucus Buschur and Tyler Malott had two goals each for the Trojans.

Brayden Diehl had one goal and two assists, while Bobby Gayhart and Samuel Westfall each had one goal and one assist.

Robert Cox, Evan Joins and Julian Pulvarini had one goal each.

Mitch Davis had four assists and Lucas Hickernell had the shutout in goal.

Springfield 4,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team dropped a non-conference game Saturday at Wertz Stadium.

Dezmond Warner scored both Piqua goals.

Nathan Buecker and Nick Heath had one assist each.

Josh Heath had 14 saves in goal.

Bethel 8,

Kenton Ridge 2

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel boys soccer team defeated Kenton Ridge 8-2 Saturday.

Casey Keesee had two goals and three assists for the Bees.

Jace Houk had two goals and one assist and Ethan Tallmadge had two goals.

Kyle Bruckeman had one goal and three assists, Matt Smith had a goal and Nathan Flommerfelt had two saves.

GIRLS

Bethel 6,

Kenton Ridge 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel girls soccer team got a win on the road Saturday.

Madi Mckenzie had two goals and one assist and Rhyan Reittinger had two goals.

Faith Wiley had one goal and one assist, Maddie Montgomery had one goal, Jules Flaker had one assist and Juli Sprague had one assist.

Reagan Hallum had three saves in goal.

Milton-Union 2,

Legacy Christian 2

SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union girls soccer team came away with a tie Saturday.

Ava Berberich had one goal and one assist.

Aulbrey Hergenrather had a goal and Morgan Quesinberry had an assist.

VOLLEYBALL

Houston 3,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Houston volleyball team outlasted Newton 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 34-32 Saturday.

Kailtyn Walters had 17 kills and four blocks for Newton.

Kaylee Deeter had 12 kills and 19 digs and Hannah Biedelman added three blocks.

Emma Hemphill had three blocks and 13 digs, Ella Rapp had 19 assists and nine digs, Madelyn Walters had 15 assists and six aces and Eva Bowsher had 18 digs.

Botkins 3,

Bradford 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team lost to Botkins 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 29-27 Saturday.

Ansonia 3,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Troy Christian volleyball team lost 26-24, 25-23, 25-14 to Ansonia Saturday.

Lehman 3,

Anna 0

ANNA — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team defeated Anna 25-15, 27-25, 26-24 Saturday.

Taylor Geise had 15 kills and 22 digs and Kailee Rank had 11 kills and 20 digs

Kaitlyn Fortkamp had six kills and five blocks and Kate Stewart had six kills, four blocks and 10 digs.

Layla Platfoot had six blocks and Caroline Wesner had six blocks, eight digs and 43 assists.

Bethel 3,

Stivers 1

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team defeated Stivers 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-7 Saturday.

Karlee Plozay had 27 kills and 15 digs.

Karinne Stormer had 14 kills and four aces, Jackie Edmundson had eight kills and Gabi McMahan had 41 assists and 11 digs.

Allison Schenck served four aces and Claire Bailey had 18 digs.