Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Aug. 26

• Rudy’s Dairy Bar, 1125 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat:

No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). No paper towels at the kitchen hand sink upon inspection.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. The racks in the walk-in observed rusty and no longer easily cleanable. Resurface or replace.

No sanitizer test kit available. No sanitizing strips for the quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution. Obtain the proper test strips.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. 1. The interior surfaces of the ice cream dipping station 2. The interior surfaces of the front ice cream freezer 3. The interior surfaces of the cone holder(s) 4. The condensing fans/grates in the walk-in cooler Enhance the frequency of cleaning on the above mentioned non-food contact surface areas.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. In several areas, observed the cove base finish missing: 1. Outside the walk-in cooler unit 2. Next to the side entry way door 3. behind the bag-in-the-box to the soda machine 4. Under the 3-compartment sink PIC stated contractor repaired FRP and is supposed to come back and replace the cove base finish that is missing.

Facility not maintained clean. 1. The walk-in cooler (floors and ceiling – dust and dirt) 2. The floors throughout the facility 3. Under and behind all equipment, reach-in’s, etc. 4. Under the food prep sink 5. Under the 3-compartment sink 6. Along the walls everywhere Clean more frequently to prevent these sort of build-ups.

Ventilation system not maintained. The hood filters were observed with dust and grease deposit build-up. Remove filters and clean.

Aug. 27

• Miami East High School, 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed the soda gun at the bar with a mold-like growth.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Walk-in cooler condensing unit observed dripping on the floor.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The outside of the fryer and grill was observed with a thick grease build up. The prep top cooler doors were observed with food residue.

Facility not maintained clean. Facility observed unclean with grease and food debris throughout. Floors in the walk-in cooler were observed with food build up. Walls in the main kitchen were unclean with food splatter

Ventilation system not maintained. The hood vents above the flat top grill and fryer were observed with a thick grease coating.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

• Miami East K-8 School, 4025 N. State Route 589, Casstown — Corrected during inspection: Handwashing sink water below 100°F. The hand sinks near the dish machine and back door were without hot water at the time of inspection. Upon informing the PIC, the maintenance person was able to fix the problem.

Aug. 30

• Cookson Elementary School, 921 Mystic Lane, Troy — Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a residential freezer in use at the time of inspection.

• Concord Elementary School, 3145 State Route 718, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. The cove base in the walk-in cooler outside the freezer door was observed coming loose and in disrepair. Properly clean the area and then reseal so completely closed and tight-fitting.

The walk-in cooler floors and ceiling both observed needing a clean and detail at the time of inspection. The condensing fans were also observed with a dust build-up. Outside the walk-in freezer door, a build-up of ice was observed. Clean the mentioned areas to prevent dust and dirt accumulations as well as build-ups of ice.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Improper cooling of TCS food. In the walk-in cooler, a large pot of chili that was cooked according to the PIC more than 2 hours prior was tempted holding at 80 degrees F. Upon informing the PIC of improper cooling, the chili was voluntarily pulled and discarded.

• J’s Cuisine, 1743 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Raw egg mix was stored over open soy sauce in the prep top cooler. Upon making the PIC aware, the eggs were moved to the bottom shelf.

Repeat:

Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed foods cooling in the walk-in cooler covered, and containers stacked on top of one another.

Improper storage of food items. Food in walk-in cooler and prep cooler that was not cooling was uncovered at the time of inspection.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Wiping cloths were observed stored out of solution between uses. Ensure wiping cloths are left in sanitizer to prohibit bacteria growth.

In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed a knife being stored between two prep tables between uses.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Cutting boards were observed deeply scored, scratched, and stained. Cutting boards are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Aug. 31

• Glacier View Coffee, 20 N. High St. Suite 102, Covington — Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Manager is in the process of obtaining the Manager’s Certification in Food Protection.

No sanitizer test kit available. The PIC stated quat sani strips have been ordered but have not yet been delivered to the establishment. Obtain the proper strips to test the concentration of the sanitizing solution.

Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. Obtain a high temp dish thermometer or heat activation strips to properly test the plate surface utensil temperature of food contact surfaces.

• 111 W. WATER, 111 W. Water St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Forest Elementary, 413 E. Canal St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Junior High School, 556 N. Adams St., Troy — Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The walk-in cooler was observed with ice build up, especially near the condensing unit.

• Waffle House, 1290 Archer Drive, Troy — Repeat:

Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. In the stand up reach-in cooler, open employee beverages were observed being stored above food items. Upon informing the PIC, the employee beverages were moved to a designated area.

Outer opening not protected. The back delivery door was observed with a gap present on the righthand side near the frame and threshold of the door. Eliminate the gap that is present to prevent the entry of pests.

Wiping cloths air-dried improperly. Wiping cloths must be put in sanitizer if they are to be used again.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors and walls throughout the facility were observed unclean with dust, dirt and food debris.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. In the kitchen, near the grill line/station, the grout was observed severely broken down and degrading. This area was observed holding water and food debris. Also, a broken floor tile was observed. Repair to facilitate and promote for adequate cleaning of the physical facilities.

Sept. 1

• Bowman & Landes Turkeys Inc., 6490 E. Ross Road, New Carlisle — Corrected during inspection; critical:

In the raw meat display cooler, raw hamburger and cubed steak were observed adjacent to intact steak. Ensure any tenderized, cubed or ground beef is separated from intact beef. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC began the process of separating the meat.

The following food items in the top area of the sandwich prep cooler were observed holding above the required cold holding temperature of 41 F: 1. Cherry Tomatoes (56 F) 2. Boiled Eggs (51 F) 3. Shredded Cheese (53 F) 4. Salsa (47 F) – Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded the containers of cherry tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and shredded cheese while placing the small containers of salsa in the bottom section of the cooler.

In the deli sandwich prep cooler, 3 small containers of coleslaw and 3 small containers of macaroni salad were observed past their use-by-date. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded all six containers of food. When date marking, ensure food items are dated for 7 days, with day one being the first day. If simply adding days to the initial date, add 6 to obtain the last date.

Repeat:

In the sales floor cooler, packaged twice baked potatoes and slices of pie slices were observed without a net wight. Provide a net weight to the labels.

On the selling floor cooler, the labels located on the packaged sandwiches were observed without a distributor. Provide the name and address of the distributor.

• La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 836 W. Main St., Troy — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The racks in the walk-in cooler were observed with food debris and residue-like build-up. Ensure the surfaces are clean to sight and touch.

Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. In the dumpster area around the grease receptacle, an accumulation of grease was observed on the ground. Ensure the dumpster pad and grease receptacle area is being cleaned at a frequent enough basis to prevent a build-up of grease and other residues.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the walk-in cooler, observed diced tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole and a house sauce all to be kept uncovered/unprotected. Items not in continuous use or in the process of cooling shall be kept covered and protected. Upon informing the PIC, the uncovered items were all covered with clean food lids.

Utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency. Observed a large food paddle that did not fit in dish machine to be washed and rinsed without being sanitized. Food contact surfaces shall be cleaned before use and after cleaning (washed and rinsed). Upon informing the PIC, the dish worker was instructed to reclean and then sanitize the large food paddle.

Repeat:

Across from the dirt dish area, on the clean dish rack, clean food containers were observed being stored on top of each other (wet nesting). Prior to storage, ensure food storage containers and utensils are completely air-dried. When drying, ensure they are kept in a self-draining position.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. In the walk-in freezer and the outside storage units, multiple shelving units were observed severely rusted. Resurface or replace to ensure cleanability.

• AB Graham, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Milton Union Recreation Association 2, 7640 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

• Caven’s Meats Inc., 7850 State Route 36, Conover — Corrected during inspection; critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the retail meat and deli cooler, observed raw chicken being stored above raw pork. Upon informing the PIC, a food employee was instructed to move the raw chicken below the raw pork.

• Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2313 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat:

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. The soda gun at the bar was observed with a thick yeast and mold-like build-up.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Cutting boards throughout the facility were observed deeply scored, stained, and scratched. Cutting boards are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors and walls throughout the facility were observed unclean at the time of inspection, especially in the following areas: – behind the prep sink – behind the bag n box – behind the server station near the patio door – behind the dish washing machine.

Sept. 2

• Market II, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — Heating, ventilating, and/or air conditioning systems not properly designed and installed.

• The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The slicer was observed with stuck on cheese from previous use. Upon making the PIC aware, the slicer was taken apart and cleaned.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. The server station reach-in cooler was holding food between 77-78F at the time of inspection. The three items from the reach-in: applesauce, half and half, and cole slaw were discarded.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. The following items were observed without a date mark: – cooked beef in the walk-in cooler – cut heads of lettuce in the prep top cooler – House made Alfredo sauce in the walk-in cooler Upon making the PIC aware, all items were dated for the day before 8/31

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the small reach-in cooler, house sauces were observed past their 7-day date range. Upon informing the PIC, the house sauces were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Repeat:

Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Behind the dish area, the floor and wall juncture points are needing completely sealed. Seal the exposed area so closed and tight-fitting at juncture points. The walk-in cooler was observed with missing cove base around the perimeter. Install to promote for adequate cleaning.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. No ceiling above the bar. Install smooth and easily cleanable surface finish above the bar.

• Duke Park Concession Stand, 1670 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy — Back storage area has residual debris that needs cleaned on floor and surfaces.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

Repeat: Observed residential food equipment (ex. refrigerator). Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.