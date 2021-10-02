Piqua police reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 22

TRANSPORT: Prisoner David Weigel, 43, of Lima, was transported from Auglaize County Jail to Miami County Jail.

Sept. 23

FRAUD: James Brown Jr., 46, of Huber Heights, was charged with identity fraud, obstructing official business, and theft.

PTO: Latrisha McGhee, 37, of Dayton, was charged with violation of a protection order.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Caller advised her adult son became upset and threw a hammer through their front glass door, destroying it. The son and his girlfriend both left the scene on foot prior to officer arrival. Alex Shinall, 27, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging/endangering.

TRESPASSING: Officer dispatched to a suspicious complaint at Dunham’s Sports, 987 E. Ash St., in reference to a male and female loitering in the business for an extended period of time without making a purchase. Complainant advised he believed they had stolen in the past and wanted them trespassed. Brandon Smith, 43, was arrested for an active warrant.

Sept. 24

ASSAULT: Chanstin Lowery, 24, of Sidney, was charged with assault.

Sept. 25

DUS: Joshua Crumpler, 31, of Piqua, was cited for driving while under suspension.

Sept. 26

WARRANT: Wayland Block, 46, of Piqua, was cited for driving while under suspension and arrested on an active warrant.

TRANSPORT: Todd Garner, 31, of Piqua, was transported from Darke County for an active warrant in Miami County.

OVI: Officer conducted traffic stop on vehicle for driving without lights on and failure to signal. Lance Honeycutt, 46, of Piqua, was charged with OVI.

THEFT: Officer responded to a call referencing the theft of a handgun and a large amount of cash. James Richardson, 32, was charged with theft.