Letter: I want to be elected to represent the citizens

To the Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to answer some concerns regarding my campaign as well as thank those who have supported me in public and private, especially the Piqua High School Class of 2022.

I have never paid a utility bill, mortgage, or rent. But none of those things are qualifications to be a Piqua City Commissioner. The role of a commissioner is to represent the citizens of the city effectively and to be able to communicate with community members about the problems they want fixed and do the heavy lifting for them. I don’t want to be elected as your city commissioner to pass the agenda of myself or friends. I want to be elected to represent the citizens in making their city better for them.

Several have brought up my lack of experience. I’m young but not dumb. If being a youthful, compassionate, listening, community-minded leader doesn’t make me a respectable candidate, I’m not sure what else would.

I was never under the impression that there would not be criticism of me and my campaign. But I did expect the decency of a person to know me and respect my determination before spreading baseless claims about my character, political stance, and private affiliations.

I will continue to hold the highest respects for the citizens of this city and for the future generations that will make change for the better. Expect me to remain true to myself, my campaign, and my word in fighting for the citizens of this city and ensuring a better Piqua for tomorrow.

Finally, as a friendly reminder, the last day to register to vote is Oct. 4, and early in-person voting begins the following Tuesday at the Miami County Courthouse.

— Nolan Campbell

Piqua