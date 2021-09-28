Troy-Tippecanoe meet in MVL showdown Friday night

The Troy football team will be looking for a fourth straight win Friday night when they travel to Tipp City Park to take on the Red Devils.

Tippecanoe comes into the game with a five-game winning streak after dropping its opener.

Troy is 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the MVL, while Tippecanoe is 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the MVL.

Troy junior quarterback Donnie Stanley has stepped in for injured Josh Mayfield and led the Trojans to three straight wins.

He has completed 19 of 36 passes for 353 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception.

Senior Jack Kleinhenz is a big-play threat for the Trojans with four catches for 201 yards, with three of the four going for touchdowns.

Senior Will Wolke has 15 catches for 126 yards, while junior Willie Ritchie has 11 catches for 185 yards.

Nick Kawecki leads the rushing attack with 478 on 86 carries.

Jahari Ward has been a touchdown maker with four TDs.

Wolke averages 19.8 yards on kickoff returns and 6.2 yards on punt returns.

Kleinhens is 14 for 15 on PAT kicks and averages 34.8 yards punting.

Senior Kristifer Williams with 42 tackles, has forced two fumbles, recovered one and intercepted two passes.

JJ McCoy has 37 tackles, four sacks and has recovered two fumbles, while junior Gavin Burris, senior Wyatt Smith and Kleinhenz have all intercepted two passes.

Tippecanoe junior quarterback Liam Poronsky has completed 50 of 94 passes for 645 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Seniors Jason Rindler and Zach Butera are his favorite targets.

Rindler has 15 catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns and Zach Butera has 15 catches for 211 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior Gavin Garlitz can be a big-play guy with six catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.

Senior Cayd Everhart leads the rushing attack.

He has 584 yards on 87 carries and seven touchdowns.

Senior Griffin Caldwell has 375 yards on 51 carries and four touchdowns and Poronsky has run for 257 yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries.

Rindler went 46 yards on his only kickoff return and averages 5.6 yards returning punts.

Junior Jackson Kleather is 27-for-27 on PATs and has one field goal and averages 35.2 yards punting.

Junior Josh Dietz leads the defense with 59 tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one interception, which was a pick-six.

Everhart has 55 tackles, three forced fumbles and interception and a fumble recovery.

Rindler has 35 tackles and two interceptions, senior Lawson Cook leads the pass rush with four sacks, senior Alex Burkey has three sacks, senior Ethan Biggs has 2.5 sacks and senior David Chavez has two sacks.

Grayson Ring has two interceptions, running one back for a score.

Piqua at Greenville

The Indians will look to run their record to 7-0 when they travel to Greenville Friday night.

Piqua is 5-0 in the MVL and has not lost a regular seaosn game since 2019.

Greenville is 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the MVL.

The Piqua offense is averaging 47.2 points per game and the Indians have allowed just 20 points all season.

Junior quarterback Brady Ouhl has completed 73 percent of his passes and has thrown for 556 yards.

Senior Cory Miller had 13 receptions and junior Dre’Sean Roberts 11, while senior running back Jasiah Medley is averaging 8.6 yards a carry with 14 touchdowns and 638 yards.

The defense has forced 16 turnovers and junior linebacker Sam Schmiesing leads the way with 38 tackles.

Junior Jackson Trombley has made 32 of 34 PAT kicks and is averaging 31.6 yards per punt.

Greenville junior running back Brock Short has 1,174 yards rushing, but injured his should last week.

TRC

The matchups in the TRC this week include Milton-Union (5-1, 3-0) hosting Covington (1-5, 1-2), Northridge (4-2, 3-0) hosting Bethel (1-5, 1-2), Troy Christian (3-3, 1-2) traveling to Miami East (2-4, 1-2) and Lehman Catholic 90-6, 0-3) hosting Riverside (4-2, 2-1).

Milton-Union has leading passer in the TRC in Nathan Morter, who has thrown for 845 yards and the leading receiver in Blake Brumbaugh, who has 505 yards receiving and four interceptions, both leading the conference.

Miami East running back Austin Francis is second in the conference with 808 yards rushing, while Lehman Catholic tight end Michael McFarland is second in the conference with 312 yards receiving.

Bethel’s Kenny Wise is having a monster year on defense with a conference leading 11.5 sacks and 87 tackles.

WOAC

Bradford will travel to Mississinawa Valley in a matchup of teams that are 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the WOAC.

Quarterback Owen Canan is fourth in the conference with 555 yards passing and Landon Monnin is fifth in the conference with 312 yards receiving.

Tucker Miller has three sacks on the defensive side of the ball.