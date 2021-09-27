Melody Men invite new members

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Miami-Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (Melody Men Chorus) is rehearsing weekly in preparation for resumption of singing for you. They have progressed from Zoom meetings to in-person rehearsals at the Greene Street Methodist Church in Piqua.

The chorus has sung for two church services this summer, and they are planning for outings such as the Troy Grand Illumination event the evening of Nov. 26.

Singers are welcome to join the Melody Men Chorus on Tuesday evenings at Greene Street, meeting in the Sanctuary. There were plenty of distancing. Their intention is to grow again following the pandemic by having fun and making great music.

They are a worldwide, non-profit organization. For more information, contact Ken Crawford at 937-475-6816.