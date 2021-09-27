Area briefs

Park District board meeting

TROY – The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. St. Rt. 41 east of Troy. The board will tour some of the parks after the board meeting.

For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 937-335-6273.

Rummage Sale set

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 So Dorset Road, Troy, will have a Rummage Sale on Oct. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be set up at the north end of the church.

All donations support the Torrence Medical Fund: “The Torrence Medical Fund, Health Partners, the Miami County Dental Clinic, and Partners in Hope operate with the shared concept that encourages recipients to reclaim charge of their own lives. The Torrence Fund provides financial assistance to meet a legitimate but un-affordable medical need in conjunction with critical life skill counseling.”

Virtual Meet-and-Greet scheduled

MIAMI COUNTY — Concerned that big political donors and large corporations have more power than you do over decisions that affect you and your family? If so, plan to attend the next meeting of We The People Miami County from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

This will be an informal virtual gathering (Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88951967450) where you can meet local volunteers working for a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that requires the regulation of money in politics and makes clear constitutional rights belong to human beings only, not state-chartered corporate entities. During the meetup, you can also learn about the many different ways you can get involved with the movement.

We The People Miami County is an ad hoc group working in partnership with Move to Amend, the national, nonpartisan, nonprofit grassroots coalition to promote House Joint Resolution 48, the proposed We the People Amendment. For more information, write to wethepeoplemiamicounty@gmail.com or visit www.movetoamend.org.

BNC features new shop item

TROY — The Brukner Nature Center featured a new item in its shop through Oct. 31.

Stop by and check out the Wool Dryer Balls and Felted Monarchs from Rosy Toes Designs. Owner Lucy Chapman focuses on using natural fibers and repurposed materials that are environmentally friendly. The monarch dryer balls are made from 100% wool and are crafted with the intention of using them as toys, dryer balls, or decoration. Dryer balls help to dry your clothes faster, reduce static, and soften your clothes without the use of dryer sheets and fabric softener. The needle felted monarchs, which are attached to a bamboo skewer, could be used as puppets, decorations, included in a dried flower arrangement and more. They do contain small parts, so aren’t recommended for younger children.

Monarch Dryer Balls are $10 each and Felted Monarchs are $15 each (cash or check). BNC members receive a 10% discount.