Weekend Sports Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls volleyball team remained one game behind Troy in the MVL standings with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 win over Xenia Saturday.

“Xenia started slow due to struggling with serve receive, plus any swing they got on the outside we did put some hands on the ball or got a block,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. ‘This forced them to do a lot of tips and rolls. We served received very well the entire match and controlled the tempo in the first two sets.

“We came out slow in the third set with several hitting errors, but after being down 1-6 we were able to come back and take a lead that we never relinquished after we tied it at 6. We were able to get different rotations in and all responded very well. Very pleased on how we played.”

Ashley Aselage had nine kills four blocks and seven digs and Alexa Mader had seven kills and two blocks.

Alex Voisard had seven kills and seven digs and Hannah Wildermuth had 20 assists, three aces and eight digs.

Piqua 3,

West Carrollton 0

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team cruised to a 25-10, 25-14, 25-12 win over West Carrollton Saturday.

Aubree Schrubb had seven kills and three blocks and Reagan Slone had six kills.

Emily Baker had five kills and three aces, Cara Reed had five kills, Camilla Nicholas had five kills and Abby Eller dished out 17 assists.

Sydnee Hawk served three aces and Reagan Toopes had 18 digs.

Troy Christian 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Troy Christian volleyball team picked up a 25-8, 25-8, 25-13 win over Northridge Saturday in TRC action.

Hallie Fourman had 12 kills, 13 assists and eight digs and Sarah Johnson had nine kills, two blocks and four aces.

Natalie Courter had eight kills, eight assists and four aces and Lilly Smith served 10 aces.

Gracie Grumbaker added 10 digs.

Jackson Center 3,

Covington 0

JACKSON CENTER — The Covington volleyball team dropped a road match 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Saturday.

Nigella Reck had eight kills and 12 digs and Carlie Besecker added seven kills, four blocks and 11 digs.

Kearsen Wiggins had five kills and Emmaline Kiser had three blocks.

Taylor Kirker had 25 assists, three aces and 10 digs and Lauren York added 10 digs.

SOCCER

Boys

SCD 2,

Tippecanoe 1

CINCINNATI — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to Summit Country Day Saturday.

Landon Haas had a goal and Michel Jergens had seven saves.

Girls

Tippecanoe 1,

Indian Hill 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls played to a tie Saturday night against visiting Indian Hill.

Ben Logan 1,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team lost 1-0 to Ben Logan at Wertz Stadium Saturday.

Milton-Union 1,

Kenton Ridge 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team played to a tie at home Saturday night.

Zyhir Bobbick had the goal on an assist from Kami Schatz.

Newton 1,

Troy Christian 0

PLEASANT HILL —The Newton girls soccer team came away with a win at home Saturday.

Emma Szakal scored the goal off an assist from Maya Diceanu.

Kyleigh Armentrout had eight saves.