Friday Football Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team remained perfect in TRC play with a 41-0 win over Miami East Friday night.

Milton-Union, 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the TRC, will host Covington Friday night.

Miami East, 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the TRC, will host Troy Christian Friday night.

For Miami East, Austin Francis had 13 yards rushing on 10 carries, while Jacob Roeth completed three of eight passes for 24 yards.

Francis also averaged 30 yards on two kickoff returns.

Northridge 49,

Covington 6

COVINGTON — The Covington football team dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the TRC.

The Buccs will play at Milton-Union Friday night.

Jensen Wagoner completed five of 11 passes for four yards and led the Bucc rushers with 64 yards on 21 carries.

Izaiah Sherman added 55 yards on 14 carries and had a four-yard touchdown run.

Riverside 31,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Troy Christian football team lost a home game Friday night in TRC action.

The Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the TRC.

Troy Christian will play at Miami East Friday night.

Landon Rich had 77 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Lee Burkett had 31 yards on seven carries and completed two of four passes for eight yards.

Josh Ronicker led the defense with 11 tackles and Chase Brown and Gavin Blore both had 10 tackles.

Burkett and Vaughn King both had seven tackles each.

Bethel 21,

Lehman Catholic 17

TIPP CITY — The Bethel football team scored a late touchdown to pull out a win over Lehman Catholic Friday night.

Bethel, 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the TRC, will play at Northridge Friday night.

Lehman Catholic, 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the TRC, will host Riverside.

Dixie 35,

Bradford 14

NEW LEBANON — The Bradford football team scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in a road loss in WOAC action.

Bradford, 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the WOAC, will play at Mississinawa Valley Friday night.