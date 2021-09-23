Commission honors St. Paul’s Church

By Aimee Hancock

PIQUA — Mayor Kris Lee read aloud a proclamation during Tuesday’s regular Piqua City Commission meeting honoring the 175th anniversary of St. Paul’s Church.

“We appreciate the church being in our community,” Lee said before reading the proclamation.

St. Paul’s Church began in 1835 with “a small group of German immigrants who met for worship and purchased the lot at the lot at the corner of Greene and Downing for a total of $400 in 1840,” the proclamation reads.

In 1845, the structure that was Cumberland Church, located on Wayne Street, was purchased for $300 and moved to the present location.

“St. Paul’s is the story of persons of vision and courage, fears and hopes, persons who knew suffering and sorrow, sacrifice and hard work, and persons who found joy in their faith and believe in Christ and his church, placing their trust in the hands of those who follow,” Lee read.

The commission also honored retiring employee M. Lorena Lukich with a resolution of appreciation for her public service.

Lukich retires from her position as an account clerk after over 20 years of employment with the city.

The following was also approved during Tuesday’s meeting:

• The scheduling of Trick-or-Treat for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.

• A second reading for a proposed ordinance to enact a new chapter of the Piqua code relating to establishment of a utility board.

• Authorization for the city manager to submit an application for federal FAST Act Funds through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for the resurfacing of Looney Road, from County Road 25A to U.S. Route 36.

• A resolution adopting the city of Piqua’s 2022-2024 Capital Improvement Plan. This plan can be viewed in its entirety on the city’s website.

• Authorization for the city manager to enter into a contract for all the city’s public health services with the Miami County Health Department.

• A resolution to adopt the solid waste management plan for the Miami County Solid Waste Management District.

• A resolution for consent to accept a stormwater sewer easement for a parcel located near 439 Vine St.

• A resolution for consent to accept a stormwater sewer easement on the property located at 439 Vine St.

The full commission meeting is available on the city’s YouTube page.