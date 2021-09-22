Tuesday Volleyball Roundup

XENIA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team defeated Xenia 15-14, 25-11, 25-17 Tuesday to stay one game behind Troy in the MVL standings.

“Xenia is a very scrappy team that went after everything,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We had a balanced attack and did better with the ball in situations that were not expected. The team played with lots of passion and energy and it showed by controlling the match. We had our fair share of errors, but were able to stay aggressive all the way through.”

Ashley Aselage had nine digs and eight kills and Olivia Gustavson had nine kills.

Charlene Ballard had six kills and Alex Voisard had six kills and 11 digs.

Alexa Mader had five kills, three blocks and three aces and Hannah Wildermuth dished out 34 assists.

Scotti Hoskins had three aces and 10 digs and Grace Kinsman added seven digs.

Piqua 3,

Sidney 2

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team outlasted Sidney 27-25, 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 16-14 Tuesday night at Garbry Gymnasium.

Emily Baker, who had 924 kills in three seasons playing for Troy Christian, got her 1,000th career kill in the win.

She had 13 kills, five aces and two blocks.

Aubree Schrubb had 13 kills, 15 assists and 21 digs and Sydnee Hawk had six blocks.

Cara Reed had 25 digs, Abby Eller had 13 assists and Reagan Toopes served four aces.

Troy Christian 3,

Bethel 1

TROY — The Troy Christian volleyball team had a 21-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-17 win over Bethel Tuesday in TRC action.

Sarah Johnson had 22 kills and three blocks and Hallie Fourman added 12 kills, 21 assists and nine digs.

Natalie Courter had 11 assists, seven aces and 10 digs, Gracie Crumbaker had 11 digs and Lilly Smith added nine digs.

Karlee Plozay had 16 kills and 14 digs for Bethel, while Karinne Stormer had 14 kills.

Gabi McMahan had 30 assists, two blocks and 10 digs, Claire Bailey had three aces and 15 digs and Jackie Emdondson and Daisy Horner had two blocks each.

Lehman 3,

Northridge 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team topped Northridge 25-16, 25-10, 25-14 for its third win of the season.

Taylor Geise had nine kills, five aces and 10 digs and Kailee Rank added six kills and seven digs.

Caroline Wesner dished out 21 assists, Kaitlyn Fortkamp had three ces and Megan Carlisle served two aces.

Newton 3,

Ansonia 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team got past Ansonia 20-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 15-8 in WOAC action Tuesday night.

Hannah Biederman had eight kills and Katelyn Walters added 16 kills and served five aces.

Ella Rapp had five kills and dished out 31 assists, Emma Hemphill had three aces and Bella Hall added eight kills.

Preble Shawnee 3,

Bradford 1

CAMDEN — The Bradford volleyball team lost in four sets after taking a long bus ride Tuesday night.

Preble Shawnee won the match 25-9, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18 in WOAC action.