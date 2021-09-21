Area briefs

Board to meet

PIQUA — The Piqua City School District will hold a regular Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held at the Board of Education Central Office, 215 Looney Rd., Piqua.

YMCA Offers Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, swimming, and the Activity Center. Drop off begins at 6 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Board meeting scheduled

MIAMI COUNTY — The Sept. 20 board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center was changed and will be held on Sept. 28, 2021 at 4 p.m.

It will be held at the Miami County Educational Service Center, 2000 Stanfield Road in Troy.

Special meeting planned

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Village Council will hold a special meeting on Sept. 28 at 7:p.m. to go into executive session for the purpose of discussing potential board members.

TMCS offering Taekwondo Classes

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering Taekwondo Classes for ages 8 to adult. Classes begin Sept. 28 and run for 12 weeks at the Tipp Monroe Community Services Building. Start times vary depending on age group. The cost is $118 resident, $120 nonresident. Additional family members: $63 resident, $65 non-resident. To register, visit the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org.

The instructor is Patrick Jacobs, Black Belt Academy LLC. Jacobs announced that his business recently joined the Global Traditional Martial Arts Association. The GSHIM Taekwondo program has a new and exciting curriculum. This is an excellent form of exercise, mental conditioning and self-defense. The cost of uniforms and belt rank fees are paid directly to the instructor. The following sessions are available:

• Beginning and intermediate: Sept. 28, 5-5:45 p.m.

• Beginning and intermediate: Sept. 28, 6-6:45 p.m.

• Advanced: Sept. 28, 7-8 p.m.

Taekwondo is a Korean martial art and is an excellent form of physical exercise, mental conditioning and self-defense. It is known for its dynamic kicking and hand techniques and its positive effect on those who study it.

The advanced session will include free sparing, board breaks and weapons training.

Fall Celebration planned

PIQUA — The Fall Celebration at the Johnston Farm is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 5 p.m.

Have you ever wondered what the Miami and Erie Canal looked like in the fall? Join Johnston Farm for this special day of activities at the Johnston Farm. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison of Piqua: at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to give passengers an idea of what canawlers saw in 1845 as they moved across western Ohio by canal boat.

Join the staff and volunteers of the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency for this special fall afternoon and take part in a variety of activities and demonstrations at the home of John Johnston, as well as a time to share the stories of the Johnston family and the events that have taken place here.

Be sure to include a visit to the Historic Indian and Canal Museum. Admission is $9.00/adults, $4.00/children 6-12, AAA and Senior Discounts Honored, Free Johnston Farm Friends and Ohio History Connection Members.

Program to honor veterans

WEST MILTON — A special Veteren’s Day program honoring all Union Township veterans and their families will take place Saturday, Nov. 13, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. The program will take place at 2 p.m. and everyone is invited.

A video will be created to go along with stories submitted for each veteran featured. Organizers are asking anyone wanting to include family members to send pictures and stories, branch of service, and years served as soon as possible. Your pictures will be returned to you.

Information is sought now as it will take some time to coordinate all the submissions. Send your information to Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, Ohio 45383, Attention: Nancy Studebaker.