Tipp City citizens, businesses to be recognized for outstanding achievements

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Nominations are now being accepted for the Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Young Professional of the Year awards presented by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. This recognition is awarded annually to businesses and individuals who show a significant, worthwhile contribution to the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the chamber board of directors chose to suspend the selection of these award recipients. The chamber is very excited to see nominations this year from those individuals who endured a very difficult economic and time.

Businesses nominated must be established for a minimum of three years and located in Tipp City, Monroe or Bethel Township (45371). Individuals nominated must be residents of Tipp City, Monroe or Bethel Township (45371).

Recent past award recipients include:

Citizen of the Year in 2019 – Rebecca Schinaman, 2018 – Dee Gillis, 2017 — Matthew Buehrer, 2016 — Gordon Pittenger, Sr., and 2015 – Heather Bailey.

Young Professional of the Year in 2019 – Brandon Cox, 2018 – Rachel Billups, 2017 — Michelle Ireton, 2016 — Kristy Reis, and 2015 — Simon Patry.

Small Business of the Year in 2019 — Miami Valley Wine & Spirits, 2018 – Glaser Softwater, 2017 — Field Property Management, 2016 — Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home, and 2015 — Bash Foo.

Business of the Year in 2019 — Odawara Automation, Inc., 2018 – Randall Residence, 2017 — Broadway Hair Studio, 2016 — Monroe Federal Bank, and 2015 — Proto Plastics.

The complete list of past recipients, 2021 nomination forms, and additional information about the award criteria are available at www.tippcitychamber.org or at the chamber office located at 12 South 3rd St., Tipp City.

Completed nominations should be received at the Tipp City Chamber by 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Holiday Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the principal resource for business development in the community. For additional information on the Tipp City Chamber, contact Liz Sonnanstine, executive director, at 937-667-8300 or at liz@tippcitychamber.org.