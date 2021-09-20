Students invited to participate in VFW essay contest

For the Miami Valley Today

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6557 invites junior high and high school students to participate in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest and Voice of Democracy Contest.

The contest provides students with the opportunity to express themselves in regard to a democratic and patriotic themed essay. Both contests are open to student enrolled in public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States, its territories and possessions; or in an overseas U.S. military/civilian dependent school.

The VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions are dedicated to promoting patriotism among the nation’s youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or statement on a subject that prompts them to consider how democratic ideals and principles apply to their lives.Competition begins at the local Post level, and Post winners advance to District and then to State. Prizes are awarded for the winners at each level. State winners compete nationally for U.S. Savings Bonds and more than $2.5 million in scholarships and incentives.

The Voice of Democracy Contest is for students in grades 9-12. This year’s theme is: “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” Students are required to write and record an original 3-5 minute (plus or minus 5 seconds max) essay on a CD. Entries will be judged on originality, content and delivery. For rules and entry form, go to https://www.vfw.org/VOD/.

The Patriot’s Pen contest is open to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. This year’s theme is “How Can I Be a Good American?” This contest is a written essay of 300-400 words, in which students will be judged on knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity of ideas. For rules and entry form, go to https://www.vfw.org/VOD/ (and scroll down).

The essay and completed entry form must be submitted by Oc.t 31 to Pleasant Hill VFW Post #6557 by mail @ PO Box 133 Pleasant Hill, OH 45359 or in person. Contact the scholarship committee chairman Kris Byrd at 937-216-1223 or kabphill@gmail.com with questions regarding these contests.

Cash prizes for both contest to first, second and third place entries will be awarded.