Weekend Cross Country Roundup

CARMEL, Ind. — The Troy boys cross country team won the Invitational Race at the Riverview Health Invitational Saturday.

Troy runners included Braden Coates, 4, 17:05.25; Will Schaefer, 7, 17:08.21; Matthew Spayde, 9, 17:15.03; Kyle McCord, 20. 18:00.94; Cooper Gambrell, 44, 18:45.98 andLuke Plaisier, 67, 19:27.37.

Trinity Invitational

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tippecanoe boys cross country team finished seventh in the Seeded Elite race at the Trinity Invitational Saturday.

Piqua Under Lights

PIQUA — The Piqua boys finished third at the Piqua Under The Lights Invitational and Covington finished fourth.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 6, 16:54.6; Nolan Campbell, 9, 17:19.2; Jesse Furman, 14, 17:38.9; Paul Hinds, 16, 17:40.9; Ty Pettus, 43, 18:52.2; Tommy Grise, 45, 18:56.4 and Cael Barr, 47, 18:59.9.

Covington’s top seven included Ashler Long, 3, 16:43.6; Mic Barhorst, 25, 17:58.5; Tanner Palsgrove, 31, 18:16.6; Devin Brummitt, 41, 18:46.3; Tyler Alexander, 42, 18:49.4; Beck Wilson, 69, 19:39.0 and Calub Hembree, 71, 19:44.6.

Eaton Invitational

EATON – The Milton-Union boys cross country team finished seventh in the Gold race at the Eaton Invitational.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Kyle Bostick, 12, 18:32.2; Eric Trittschuh, 29, 19:15.1; Collin Thomas, 43, 20:19.8; Jacob Grube, 44, 20:20.0; John Ritchey, 52, 20:46.2; Liam Hartley, 68, 22:10.8 and Austin Shoemaker, 69, 22:19.2.

Friendship Invitational

CEDARVILLE — The Miami East boys cross country team finished 11th at the Friendship Invitational Blue Race Saturday, while Newton boys finished 18th.

Miami East’s top seven included Elijah Willmeth, 12, 18:01.3; Andrew Crane, 45, 19:22.6; Clark Bennett, 61, 19:38.8; Josh Amheiser, 101, 20:32.9; Caleb Richter, 135, 21:10.5; Thad Stone, 154, 21:43.3 and Coleton Moore, 194, 22:53.8.

Newton’s top seven included Clint Shellenberger, 35, 19:11.6; Seth Coker, 70, 19:57.0; Joshua Thompson, 71, 19:57.7; Robert Ingle, 116, 20:48.4; Jaden Deaton, 155, 21:42.4; Joe Woodward-Roeth, 179, 22:24.2 and Liam Woods, 236, 25:03.4.

Graham Invitational

ST. PARIS — The Bethel boys cross country team finished seventh at the Bethel Invitational Saturday.

Bethel’s top seven runners included Trent Schweikhardt, 18, 19:06.1; John Daugherty, 31, 20:03.9; Bryce Schweikhardt, 36, 20:41.2; Austin Hawkins, 54, 21:41.5; Landon Endsley, 75, 23:08.0; Ethan Moore, 80, 23:39.3 and Ethan Hunt, 81, 23:51.8.

Blackhawk Invitational

GREENVILLE — The Bradford boys cross country team finished sixth at the Mississinawa Valley Blackhawk Invitational Saturday.

Bradford runners included Hayden Nicodemus, 19, 20:27.6; Hunter Biddlestone, 32, 22:28.5; Dalton Reck, 45, 22:42.7; Owen Beachler, 55, 24:06.4 and Stephen Stewart, 70, 27:19.6.

Minster Invitational

MINSTER — The Lehman Catholic boys finished sixth at the Minster Invitational Saturday.

Lehman’s top seven runners included Mark Moloney II, 15, 19:01.33; Jude Schmiesing, 20, 19:18.93; Brennan Potts, 39, 20:00.59; Nick Minneci,50, 20:42.76; Hezekiah Bezy, 54, 20:53.06; Logan Linson, 72, 22:43.52 and Matthew Galbreath, 91, 25:21.21.

GIRLS

Riverview Invitational

CARMEL, Ind. — The Troy girls cross country team finished fifth at the Riverview Invitational Saturday.

Troy runners included Renne Kovacs, 5, 20:39.48; Ashley Kyle, 16, 21:42.86; Claire Harju, 36, 22:38.66; Morgan Maxwell, 54, 23:32.71; Hallie Frigge, 58, 23:48.53; Lily Zimmerman, 62, 23:59.64 and Allison Unger, 65, 24:04.46.

Trinity Invitational

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tippecanoe girls cross country team finished 13th in the Seeded Elite Division of the Trinty Invitational Saturday.

Tippecanoe’s runners included Annie Sinning, 10, 18:56.63; Shelby Hept, 21:26.21; Libby Krebs, 87, 21:39.88; Katie Landis, 91, 21:46.94; Gracie Wead, 106, 22:13.99and Isa Ramos, 110, 22:19.10.

Piqua Under The Lights

PIQUA — The Piqua girls cross country team finished eighth and Covington finished ninth in the Piqua Under The Lights Invitational Saturday night.

Piqua’s top seven included Cassie Schrubb, 11, 20:46.7; Isabella Murray, 39, 23:40.9; Lienne Casey, 49, 24:35.0; Abby Lambert, 51, 24:37.9; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 55, 24:49.0; Berklee Webster, 63, 25:06.9 and Lucy Weiss, 69, 25:24.0.

Covington’s top seven included Elyza Long, 7, 20:13.9; Isabella Murray, 39, 23:40.9; Johanna Welborn, 14, 21:13.2; Makayla Vanderhorst, 62, 25:05.1; Ella White, 85, 27:20.1; Summer Anderson, 95, 28:34.9 and Audrey Tobe, 107, 31:23.9.

Eaton Invitational

EASTON — The Milton-Union girls cross country team finished sixth in the Gold race at the Eaton Invitational Saturday.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Maddie Stasiak, 19, 22:29.2; Ty Parsons, 24, 22:49.9; Karlee Thomas, 51, 25:41.0; Savanna Smith, 52, 25:41.6; Madison Coate, 57, 25:54.9; Magnolia Black, 70, 27:29.0 and Marissa Twentier, 82, 31:34.1.

Troy Christian runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 49, 25:18.4; Gwen Harris, 66, 26:25.6; Annaliese Erdahl, 73, 28:18.2 and Cailyn Dickey, 78, 30:13.6.

Friendship Invitational

CEDARVILLE — The Miami East girls cross country team took fifth place in the Friendship Invitational Blue race.

Miami East runners included Maryn Gross, 4, 21:19.3; Kiley Davie, 18, 22:46.7; Rhylee Eichhorn, 43, 24:33.1; Kendal Staley, 50, 24:54.3; Lana McAdams, 92, 27:48.3 and Sarah Weaver, 101, 28:37.4.

Newton runners included McKenna Downing, 15, 22:40.7 and Ashley Evans, 85, 27:15.8.

Graham Invitational

ST. PARIS — The Bethel girls cross country team finished ninth at the Graham Invitational Saturday.

Bethel’s runners included Kylie Balkcom, 38, 25:54.2; Camryn Nida, 56, 28:07.0; Eva Fry, 57, 28:16.6; Abby Murlin, 85, 34:06.9 and Avery Endsley, 88, 39:36.4.

Blackhawk Invitational

GREENVILLE — The Bradford girls cross country team finished seventh at the Mississinawa Valley Blackhawk Invitational Saturday.

Bradford runners included Megan Wood, 26, 25:18.7; Alexis Barhorst, 43, 27:27.3; Emma Lavey, 48, 28:29.2; Isabella Hamilton, 51, 28:46.1; Avery Helman, 66, 31:45.9 and Daphne Lavey, 71, 36:49.4.