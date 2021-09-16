Newton High School announces 2021 homecoming court

Newton High School has announced its homecoming court for 2021. The court includes queen candidates, front row, left to right, Sage Coker, Maya Diceanu, McKenna Downing, Laci Miller, and Katlyn Walters. King candidates include, left to right, Colin Tackett, Chandler Peters, Ben Hoover, Trace Lavy, and Quentin Smith. Newton’s homecoming soccer game is Friday at 7:15 p.m. with the homecoming dance being held on Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. at the school. The annual homecoming parade is Friday at 6 p.m.