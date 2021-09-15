Tuesday Sports Roundup

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team rolled to a 25-6, 25-12, 25-10 win over Sidney Tuesday in MVL action.

“We started strong in all three sets,” Troy coach Howard Garcia said. “We received serve very well, allowing for many attackers to get consistent swings. We served aggressive and had very few errors.

“We had many contributions from different players and loved the energy on the floor and on the bench.”

Ashley Aselage had seven kills, two blocks, three aces and eight digs and Alex Voisard had seven kills, five aces and eight digs.

Olivia Gustavson had seven kills and two blocks and Alaina Trucksis also had two blocks.

Hannah Wildermuth dished out 20 assists.

Piqua 3,

Fairborn 1

FAIRBORN — The Piqua volleyball team picked up a road win in MVL action Tuesday.

The Indians defeated Fairborn 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.

Covington 3,

Lehman 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team won a TRC match 25-21, 25-15, 25-6 Tuesday.

For Covington, Carlie Besecker had nine kills and three blocks and Emmaline Kiser had eight kills, two blocks and four aces.

Nigella Reck had six kills and three aces, Lauren York had seven kills, Taylor Kirker had 29 assists and seven aces and Kearsten Wiggins had three aces and nine digs.

“It was a team effort and we played much better as the match progressed,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said.

For Lehman, Valerie Rindler had nine kills and Layla Platfoot had four blocks and 11 digs.

Caroline Wesner had 14 assists and seven digs, Megan Carlisle had 10 assists and Taylor Geise had nine digs.

Miami East 3,

Riverside 0

DEGRAFF — The Miami East volleyball team remained unbeaten in TRC play with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 win over Riverside.

Meg Gilliland had 16 kills and five aces and Ava Jacomet had 12 kills and 15 digs.

Megan McDowell had two blocks and nine digs, Ava Prince had two blocks and 28 assists and Cadence Ray added nine digs.

Bethel 3,

Milton-Union 1

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team defeated Milton-Union 25-22, 25-13, 25-27, 25-9 in TRC action Tuesday.

Karlee Plozay had 30 kills, four aces and 15 digs and Karinne Stormer had 14 kills and 14 digs.

Jackie Edmondson had eight kills, three blocks and eight digs and Gabi McMahan had 45 assists, nine aces and nine digs.

Claire Bailey had three aces and 18 digs and Elizabeth Maxwell had three aces.

Newton 3,

Miss. Valley 1

UNION CITY — The Newton volleyball team picked up a road win Tuesday in WOAC action.

The Indians defeated Mississinawa Valley 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17.

Bradford 3,

TC North 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team won at home Tuesday in WOAC action.

The Railroaders defeated Tri-County North 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.

SOCCER

Boys

Fairborn 2,

Troy 0

FAIRBORN — The Troy boys soccer team lost 2-0 to Fairborn.

Samuel Westfall had five saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 9,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team cruised to a road win.

Mason Harding and Jackson Kleather had one goal and two assists each.

Collin Hanrahan had one goal and one assist.

Keaton Jackson, Carson King, John Miller, Ethan Spencer, Evan Stonerock and Jordan Suebert all scored one goal.

Landon Haas had two assists and Drew Harshbarger had one.

Michael Jergens had two saves in goal.

Piqua 5,

Xenia 1

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team picked up a win at Wertz Stadium Tuesday night.

Dezmond Warner had two goals and Nathan Buecker had one goal and two assists.

Kamden Davison had one goal and one assist and Nick Heath had a goal.

Dimitri Duzinskas and Drew Hohlbein had one assist each.

Josh Heath had 11 saves in goal.

Milton-Union 3,

Eaton 0

EATON — The Milton-Union soccer team picked up a 3-0 win over Eaton Tuesday night.

Mason Grudich had two goals for Milton-Union, while Landon Bechtol had on goal and one assist.

Shane Ullery added an assist.

Dayton Christian 3,

Newton 1

DAYTON — The Newton boys soccer team dropped a road game Tuesday night.

Lane Kesling had the goal, off an assist from Ely Cook.

Blake Reish had 10 saves.

Girls

Milton-Union 2,

Eaton 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team tied Eaton 2-2 Tuesday night.

Aulbrey Hergenrather had both goals, tying the game on a free kick in the second half.

Zyhir Bobbitt had an assist.

Dayton Christian 6,

Newton 3

DAYTON — The Newton girls soccer team dropped a road game Tuesday night.

Maya Diceanu had two goals and Reese Hess added one.

Mercedes Craig had one assist.

Breanna Ingle had five saves in goal.

GOLF

Boys

Milton-Union 182,

Northridge 231

TIPP CITY — The Milton-Union golf team defeated Northridge in TRC action.

Nathan Thompson was medalist with a 41.

Other Milton scores were Grady Vechazone 44, Colin Fogle 44 and Tyler Leffew 53.