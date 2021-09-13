Tipp City police continue investigation into gas station break-in

Staff reports

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police Department recently released surveillance photos of a break-in that occurred last week at the Shell Gas Station, located at 3311 South County Road 25A, and the department is asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect.

The Shell Gas Station was broken into at approximately midnight on Sept. 9. According to the Tipp City Police Department, the suspect stole cash and products. The amount of cash stolen was not disclosed.

The Tipp City Police Department can be contacted at 937-667-3112. You may leave an anonymous tip by calling 937-667-7820 and leaving a message. If you wish to be contacted, please leave a name and phone number for a return call.

Tips can also be submitted via email to tippcitypolice@tippcity.net.