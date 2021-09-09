Shaws celebrate 50 years

LUDLOW FALLS — Leonard Lee and Sharon A. (Wetherill) Shaw of Ludlow Falls recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Leonard and Sharon were married on Aug. 28, 1971 in Ada. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer in Phoenix, Ariz. for a week with the entire family.

Their children include Brian (Theresa) of Maricopa, Ariz.; Dennis (Christy) of Columbus, Ind.; Kevin of Florence, Ky.; and Randy of Nashville, Tenn. Leonard and Sharon also have seven grandchildren.

Leonard is retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and Sharon is a retired homemaker.