Saturday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team improved to 7-0 with a big win over Beavercreek Saturday.

Troy won the match 25-16, 25-12, 25-23.

Anna Boezi had 12 kills and six blocks and Macie Taylor filled out the stat sheet with seven kills, five blocks, six aces and 14 digs.

Morgan Kaiser had 11 kills and 12 digs and Ellie Fogarty had 20 assists and nine digs.

Brynn Siler had nine digs and three blocks, Kasey Sager had three blocks and Lauren Rice had seven digs.

Lehman

goes 1-2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team went 1-2 at the Lehman Invitational Saturday.

Lehman lost to Minster 25-14, 25-15.

Megan Carlisle had eight assists and Caroline Wesner had five assists and three blocks.

Katie Stewart had six blocks and seven digs, Layla Platfoot had four blocks and Taylor Geise added three blocks.

Lehman lost to Adena 25-11, 25-8.

Marissa Corner had four blocks, Carlisle had six assists and Geise had seven digs.

Lehman defeated Trotwood-Madison 25-4, 25-12.

Carlisle had seven assists and Wesner served five aces.

Troy Christian 3,

Bradford 0

TROY — The Troy Christian volleyball team defeated Bradford 25-21, 25-14, 25-14 Saturday.

Sarah Johnson had 11 kills and three blocks, while Hallie Fourman filled out the stat sheet with five aces, six kills, 11 digs and 11 assists.

Natalie Courter had seven assists and Gracie Crumbaker had 12 digs.

SOCCER

BOYS

Miami East 1,

Dayton Christian 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys won a thriller with Dayton Christian Saturday.

Colin McEldowney scored the goal on an assist from Trey Kreitzer.

Collen Gudorf had five saves in goal.

GIRLS

Troy 2,

Springboro 0

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team got a big win over Springboro Saturday at Troy Memorial Stadium to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Maddie Brewer scored both goals off assists from Taiah Higbee and Kendra Kovacs.

Jovie Studebaker had the shutout in goal.

Urbana 6,

Piqua 1

URBANA — The Piqua girls soccer team lost on the road Saturday.

The Lady Indians are now 0-5 on the season.

Lehman Catholic 2,

Mariemont 2

SIDNEY — In a matchup of two traditional powers in D-III girls soccer, Lehman came away with a 2-2 tie with Mariemont Saturday.

Ella Black and Eva Dexter scored the Lehman goals, while Kailey Higgins and Tori Lachey were credited with assists.

Heidi Toner had five saves in goal.