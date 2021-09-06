Saturday Cross Country Roundup

BOWLING GREEN — The Troy boys cross country team finished third at the Mel Brodt Invitational Saturday.

Troy’s top seven included Braden Coate, 9, 16:58.73; Matthew Spayde, 11, 17:00.27; Will Schaefer, 13, 17:05.11; Gavin Hutchinson, 30, 17:40.87; Kyle McCord, 33, 17:45.69; Luke Plaisier, 44, 18:07.31; and Cooper Gambrell, 61, 18:29.84.

Buccaneer Invitational

COVINGTON — Asher Long led Covington boys to victory in the Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational Saturday.

Long won the race in 16:54.9.

The rest of Covington’s top seven included Mic Barhorst, 6, 18.04.3; Tyler Alexander, 18, 19:15.2; Tanner Palsgrove, 21, 19:23.1; Devin Brummitt, 34, 19:48.2; Crew Gessner, 36, 19:48.2 and Beck Wilson, 43, 20:07.9.

Newton finished third.

The Indians top seven included Robert Ingle, 5, 18:00.9; Clint Shellenberger, 7, 18:13.1; Seth Coker, 8, 18:20.3; Joshua Thompson, 32, 19:45.1; Jaden Deaton, 41, 20:01.7; Dylan Bauer, 64, 21:14.5 and Liam Woods, 71, 21:36.3.

Miami East finished fifth.

The Vikings top seven included Elijah Willmeth, 4, 17:59.6; Andrew Crane, 15, 19:07.8; Josh Amheiser, 19, 19:16.0; Clark Bennett, 27, 19:30.5; Thad Slone, 57, 20:47.4; Caleb Richter, 59, 20:54.1 and Rowan Gipe, 63, 21:09.7.

Milton-Union finished eighth.

Bulldog runners included Kyle Bostick, 2, 17:46.8; Eric Trittschuh, 13, 18:44.6; Collin Thomas, 35, 19:54.3; Liam Hartley, 67, 21:18.6 and Austin Shoemaker, 69, 21:24.4.

Bethel finished 10th.

The Bees top seven included John Daugherty, 16, 19:10.3; Austin Hawkins, 40, 19:59.2; Landon Endsley, 76, 21:54.2; Alejandro Alverez, 88, 23:24.3; Ethan Hunt, 90, 23:49.4; Kai Cheung, 91, 23:53.2 and Bronson Mansfield, 92, 23:55.8.

Treaty City Invitational

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe boys finished second in the Treaty City Invitational Green Race, while Piqua boys were third.

Tippecanoe’s top seven included Allen Murray, 3, 17:00.2; Ben Prenger, 7, 17:44.6; Elliot Murray, 9, 17:48.6; Ben Huber, 10, 17:48.7; Willy Hept, 11, 17:51.5; Dylan Taylor, 13, 18:05.5; and Ben Brunswick, 14, 18:06.2.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 5, 17:24.5; Nolan Campbell, 12, 17:59.1; Jesse Furman, 17, 18:26.4; Paul Hinds, 18, 18:27.6; Ty Pettus, 26, 18:56.7; Cael Barr, 42, 19:32.0; and Tommy Grise, 48, 19:43.6.

In the White Race, Bradford finished 11th.

The Railroaders top seven included Hayden Nicoldemus, 45, 20:35.2; Hunter Biddlestone, 63, 21:36.0; Dalton Reck, 77, 22:09.7; Owen Beachler, 92, 23:11.6; Ethan Brogan, 123, 27:25.7; Stephen Stewart, 125, 27:41.2 and Logan Daugherty, 132, 34:07.3.

Wapakoneta Invitational

WAPAKONETA — The Lehman Catholic boys finished 11th at the Wapakoneta Invitational.

Lehman runners included Mark Moloney II, 42, 19:03.4; Nick Minneci, 63, 19:54.3; Brennan Potts, 64, 19:57.5; Hezekiah Bezy, 65, 20:05.1; and Logan Linson, 135, 23:28.0.

GIRLS

Mel Brodt Invitational

BOWLING GREEN — The Troy girls cross country team finished seventh at the Mel Brodt Invitational.

Troy’s top seven included Renee Kovacs, 8, 19:54.57; Ashley Kyle, 29, 20:54.96; Millie Peltier, 43, 21:33.57; Claire Hariju, 60, 22:16.05; Ashleigh Nosker, 69, 22:35.01; Kiley Kitta, 71, 22:35.80; and Morgn Maxwell, 72, 22:37.24.

Buccaneer Invitational

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union girls won the Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs runners included Savanna Smith, 2, 21:02.3; Maddie Stasiak, 5, 21:25.9; Ty Parsons, 9, 22:35.0; Karlee Thomas, 23, 24:51.8; Madison Coate, 26, 25:03.5; and Marissa Twentier, 49, 30:29.7.

Miami East finished second.

Lady Viking runners places and times included Maryn Gross, 6, 21:34.5; Kiley Davie, 7, 22::00.3; Kendal Staley, 15, 23:13.7; Rhylee Eichhorn, 16, 23:40.3; Sarah Weaver 32, 26:49.5; Lana McAdams, 37, 27:08.1 and Abby Leiss, 52, 31:32.4.

Covington finished sixth.

Lady Buccs top seven included Elyza Long, 4, 21:10.0; Johanna Welborn, 8, 22:31.3; Makayla Vanderhorst, 36, 27:04.0; Summer Anderson, 53, 31:49.7; Emily Schafer, 56, 33:23.6; Claire Fraley, 57, 33:26.3 and Yelena Weaver, 59, 35:01.3.

Bethel finished seventh

The Lady Bees runners included Kylie Balkcom, 31, 26:42.7; Carmyn Nida, 39, 27:44.7; Josie Rhoades, 40, 27:58.3; Abby Murlin, 47, 29:49.3; Avery Endsley, 60, 35:39.7 and Jewell Tyler, 61, 36:54.3.

Newton runners included McKenna Downing, 3, 21:08.1 and Ashley Evans, 44, 28:36.9.

Treaty City Invitational

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe girls cross country team won the Green Race at the Treaty City Invitational Saturday, while Piqua finished ninth.

Annie Sinning led Tippecanoe to victory, winning in 19:16.7

The rest of Tippecanoe’s top seven included Shelby Hept, 6, 20:39.1; Gracie Wead, 9, 20:54.1; Libby Krebs, 12, 21:31.8; Katie Landis, 15, 21:45.7; Isa Ramos, 25, 22:32.4; and Laely Bishop, 31, 22:51.0.

Piqua’s top seven included Cassie Schrubb, 10, 21:05.6; Isabella Murray, 45, 23:50.4; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 68, 25:01.5; Abby Lambert, 75, 25:38.1; Berklee Webster, 93, 26:55.6; Lucy Weiss, 96, 27:09.9; and Alyssa Arthur, 105, 28:08.3.

In the White Race, Bradford girls finished eighth.

Railroader runners included Austy Miller, 9, 22:19.4; Megan Wood, 38, 23:58.3; Emma Lavey, 72, 27:07.8; Isabella Hamilton, 86, 29:07.3 and Daphne Lavey, 93, 34:09.3.