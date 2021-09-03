Ruese Insurance Group gives back to local United Way agencies

SIDNEY — The United Ways of Shelby and Miami County were nominated by Ruese Insurance Group to receive a $5,000 donation as part of Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program.

Each Year, Westfield independent insurance agents like Ruese Insurance Group are invited to nominate a local non-profit for the Legacy of Caring program. The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donation as an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty.

This year, the grant program, funded by Westfield Insurance Foundation, is focused on supporting non-profits that are helping families and businesses stabilize and recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last 15 months, non-profits became increasingly important as the number of people in need increased while funding support simultaneously evaporated. Many agents participating in the Legacy of Caring program this year elected to nominate their local United Way because of the critical resources they provide to their communities.

According to Ruese Insurance Group President Rudy Keister, as businesses and schools reopen and “return to normal,” Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program reminds everyone it may take years to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including non-profits, enjoyed before the pandemic happened.

Both Scott Barr, CEO of the Shelby County United Way and Sean Ford, CEO of the Miami County United Way sincerely appreciated the donation.

“We wish to thank Ruese Insurance Group for the generous support. The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on our programs and will help us provide the support and hope needed to be successful,” Barr and Ford said.

The Westfield Insurance Foundation will donate more than $600,000 to neighborhoods across the country. Ruese Insurance Group is one of nearly 100 agencies that nominated a non-profit, including the Shelby & Miami County United Ways for the Westfield Legacy of Caring grant program. Westfield is proud to work with their independent agents in distributing over $3 million since 2015.

“We value our partnership with our independent insurance agencies.” Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO and Insurance Foundation Chair, said. “2020 was an incredibly tough year, and Westfield recognizes that families trying to achieve and maintain stability were faced with multiple barriers. Investing in our agents communities will help families realize short-term successes with long lasting outcomes.”

Ruese Insurance Group is comprised of Ruese Insurance in Sidney, Ratermann Insurance in Fort Loramie and McColloch-Baker Insurance in Piqua. All three offices operate as independent insurance agencies representing Westfield along with several other prominent insurance companies. They offer coverage for home, auto, life, farm and business. 2021 marks the 135th anniversary for the group doing business in west central Ohio.