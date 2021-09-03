Join the Pink Ribbon Girls for Pink-toberfest 5K and a free live concert

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Pink Ribbon Girls is excited to announce a fall Friday event like no other! Pink-toberfest will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, on Main Street in downtown Troy. The evening will be packed with a 5K, local food truck favorites, fundraising activities, craft beers sponsored by Moeller Brew Barn, and free concert performances by Clark Manson and Darryl Worley headlining the evening.

Schedule of events includes:

• 5-6 p.m.: Check-in and registration for 5K

• 6 p.m.: 5K begins (behind the courthouse on Water Street)

• 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.: Free live concert begins with Clark Manson followed by Darryl Worley

Pre-registration for the 5K is $30 and includes an event shirt, deadline is Sept. 13. Late registration will be available, but does not include a shirt. Register at: https://bit.ly/Pinktoberfest5k21.

Other activities include a Downtown Troy basket raffle, 50/50, balloon launch, “Paint the Town Pink” lighting of Miami County Courthouse, and presentations to honor those battling and overcoming breast and gynecological cancers.

Craft beer favorites from presenting sponsor Moeller Brew Barn, food trucks, and merchandise from Pink Ribbon Girls will also be available for purchase.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with downtown Troy businesses to offer a fun night of food, fundraising, and music,” said Heather Salazar, Pink Ribbon Girls president and CEO. “We encourage you to bring your friends and family and come out to enjoy music by Clark Mason and Darryl Worley and celebrate our local breast and gynecological cancer survivors as we light up the courthouse! By purchasing raffle tickets, beer, food or participating in the 5K, you are providing funds that allow PRG to continue services in our local community.”

All proceeds from the Pink-toberfest event go directly to Pink Ribbon Girls to help provide healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning support, cancer education, and peer support to breast and gynecological cancer patients and their families. For more information about the Pink Ribbon Girls, visit their website www.pinkribbongirls.org.