Crooked Handle, Starbucks among businesses coming to Piqua

PIQUA — Several new businesses are planned to come to the Piqua community within the next year and a half.

Crooked Handle Brewing Company, a craft brewery that first opened in Springboro in 2015, will find a second home in the historic building currently occupied by Piqua Granite and Marble.

The 10,000-square foot building, dating back to the early 1900s, was previously occupied by motorcycle and car dealerships. Renovations for the building include removing partitions and equipment that remains in the space, in order to better highlight the historic character of the building.

The new configuration will include two primary spaces. The Warehouse Beer Hall, which will be the designated drinking and dining area, will be located in the more industrial former garage space and feature views of the brewery options, much like the current Springboro location. It will also include access to the patio areas and beer garden overlooking Lock 9 Park. The Showroom, housed in the former display area, will function as a flexible space where events will be hosted.

Additional updates include a full-service kitchen, which will be centrally located between the two public spaces with an order and pick-up window easily accessible on both sides.

The business expects to open late summer 2022, once building renovation work is complete.

Also coming to the city of Piqua is a free-standing Starbucks to be located in the outlet in front of Home Depot, at the intersection of Ash Street and Looney Road. Ground is planned to break on the project in September, with the target completion date for construction set for March of 2022.

New construction for a Hardee’s is planned on the outlet in front of Wal-Mart, next to Wright Patt Credit Union. Groundbreaking on the project is expecting this fall, with completion expected in December of this year.

American Freight, which offers discount furniture, mattresses and home appliances, will be moving to the Miami Valley Centre Mall and can be found at the old J.C. Penney space. The business will hold a ribbon cutting Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

According to Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing, each business is expected to create anywhere from 10 to 20 new jobs in Piqua, totaling up to 80 new jobs in the area.

“The investment in these otherwise vacant sites and unoccupied spaces will produce a positive economic outcome and add to the food and retail mix available in the community,” Schmiesing said.

More information on the latest economic development updates for the city of Piqua can be found at https://piquaoh.org/download/2021-Q3-CD-ED-Report.pdf.