Thursday Sports Roundup

SIDNEY — The Troy boys golf team shot its best score of the year in a 161-176 win over Sidney at Shelby Oaks Thursday in MVL action.

“That is our low score of the year and just shows you what we are capable of,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We are capable of that and hopefully we can start doing that on a regular basis.”

Luke Huber was medalist with a 39, a career low.

“That was a great round by Luke (Huber),” Evilsizor said. “He had some great up and down and made putts when he needed to. Henry (Johnston) was real solid, just missed a few putts. Bryce (Massingill) is starting to play the way we expected him to and we will take John Kniesley’s 42 every time.”

Johnston and Massingill both carded 40s, Kniesley had a 42, Zane Huelsman shot a 49 and Brayden Schwartz came in with a 51.

Milton-Union 171,

Covington 185

PIQUA — Milton-Union got a win and some excitement Thursday night at Echo Hills on the front nine.

The Bulldogs won the match and Nathan Thompson had a hole-in-one.

Colin Fogle was medalist with 38.

Thompson had a 39 and Grady Vechazone and Tyler Lefew both carded 47.

For Covington, scorers were Connor Humphrey 44, Garret Fraley 46, Sam Grabeman 47 and Cam Haines 48.

GIRLS

Piqua 213,

West Carrollton 228

PIQUA — On the front nine at Echo Hills, the Piqua girls golf team picked up an MVL win.

Kenzi Anderson was medalist with a 44.

Other Piqua scores were Ivy Lee 47, Aubree Carroll 58, Marin Funderburg 64 and Carsyn Meckstroth 65.

Carlisle 207,

Bethel 217

CARLISLE — The Bethel girls golf team lost a match on the front nine at Jamaica Run Golf Course.

Bethel scores were Kaylee Brookhart 52, Kerigan Calhoun 53, Abby Stratton 55 and Paige Kearns 57.

TENNIS

Troy 3,

Springboro B 2

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team held off Springboro in a tight match.

“It was a good win over a strong Sprinboro B Team,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Elizabeth (Niemi) and Esha (Patel) played consistent tennis in earning wins in singles. Madailein (Logan) and Taima (Rajab) were aggressive in their match at first doubles. It was great competition that we needed since we have not played a competitive team in 10 days.”

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Ana Ronquillo 6-0, 6-4; Esha Patel defeated Katie Koch 6-4, 6-1 and Josie Romick lost to Niveahda Sririgami 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab defeated Lauren Bosteder and Anna Bailey 6-3, 6-1 and Casey Rogers and Mio Yusada lost to Lilie Frost and Kylie Houghton 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Butler 5,

Piqua 0

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls tennis team lost 5-0 Thursday to Vandalia-Butler.

In singles, Izzy King lost to Natalie Schoenherr 6-2, 6-1; Diya Patel lost to Seema Pithadia 6-1, 6-3 and Lauren Hicks lost to Dani Riggs 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Nataya Yagub and Sierra Leonard lost to Lily Susag and Morgan Britton 2-6, and Abby Smay and Allison Hicks lost to Jenna Sutter and Kaitlyn Peyton 6-0, 6-0.

CJ 3,

Milton-Union 2

DAYTON — The Milton-Union girls tennis team lost a close match with Chaminade-Julienne Thursday.

In singles, Shannon Brumbaugh 6-0, 3-6, 6-3; Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0 and Ellie Coate lost 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-4.

In doubles, Paige Barnes and Avalynn Barton lost 6-2, 6-1.

Milton forfeited second doubles.

Corinne Tiernan played two pro sets and lost 8-6, 8-4.

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3,

Butler 0

VANDALIA — The Troy volleyball team improved to 6-0 Thursday night with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-12 win over Vandalia-Butler in MVL action.

Tippecanoe 3,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 6-0 overall with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 win over Greenville.

“We got pushed by not hitting smart in the first set, but we settled down and ripped off 11 and 14 kills in the last two sets,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Enjoyed how the team regrouped in the second and third set. Lot of good decision making and many players involved.

“In the second set leading 13-12 Alex Voisard served 12 straight times breaking down the Waves serve receive. In the third set it was all Ashley Aselage with eight kills, great set selection by Hannah Wildermuth and a very consistent serve receiving core of Voisard, Gracie Kinsman, Charlene Ballard, Alexa Mader and Scotti Hoskins. Another good match in which all players got a chance to make a contributions.”

Aselage had 16 kills, three blocks and four aces, while Mader had six kills and nine digs.

Olivia Gustavson had seven kills, while Voisard had 11 digs and five aces.

Wildermuth had eight digs and 25 assists.

Miami East 3,

Lehman 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team defeated Lehman Catholic 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 in TRC action Thursday night.

For East, Meg Gilliland had 15 kills and eight digs and Megan McDowell had nine kills.

Ava Jacomet had seven kills and 12 digs and Kayly Fetters had six kills and four aces.

Anna Rowley had 13 digs and Avan Prince dished out 36 assists.

Troy Christian 3,

Milton-Union 0

TROY — The Troy Christian volleyball team defeated Milton-Union 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 Thursday in TRC action.

For Troy Christian, Hallie Fourman had 14 kills, 15 assists and four aces and Natalie Courter had 11 assists and three aces.

Lily Smith served six aces and Gracie Crumbaker had six digs.

Newton 3,

Twin Valley South

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Newton went on the road to pick up a 16-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17 win over Twin Valley South in WOAC action.

Katelyn Walters had 14 kills and four aces, Ella Rapp dished out 20 assists and Emma Hemphill had 12 service points.

Bradford 3,

National Trail 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team defeated National Trail 25-18, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16 in WOAC action Thursday night.

Abby Fike had six kills, 22 assists and six aces and Ramse Smith had five kills, six aces and 11 digs.

Remi Harleman had eight kills, Karissa Weldy had six kills and Brooklyn Crickmore added five kills.

Rylee Canan led the defense with 24 digs.