Piqua police rescue woman following van crash into Great Miami River

PIQUA — A trio of Piqua police officers rescued a woman from a minivan that crashed into the Great Miami River on Sunday evening.

Officers Adam Kimpel, Kiersten Zimmerman and Todd Voskuhl were dispatched to a “welfare check” call regarding a possibly suicidal female around 5:10 p.m.

Miami County 911 dispatchers were able to pinpoint the location of the vehicle as being located in the river.

Arriving officers said the victim apparently drove her minivan off South Main Street and through the former Bennett School property before going down the river levee embankment, across the flood plain and into the river. The river was several feet deep at the point of entry.

The officers quickly removed their gun belts and vests before entering the river and pulling the dazed victim to safety.

Piqua Fire Department and a Piqua medic responded to the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Her condition has not been released.