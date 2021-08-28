Midwest Maintenance Inc. unveils new brand

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Midwest Maintenance Inc., established in Ohio with a Southern Regional office in Augusta, unveils its new brand after 42 years in business.

As a comprehensive historic building restoration and preservation company, Midwest Maintenance has been entrusted to preserve America’s cherished historic buildings for modern use while maintaining their distinct architectural style and increasing their value and longevity.

“The world is changing fast, and as the new owners of Midwest Maintenance Inc., we knew it was time to rebrand in order to celebrate the accomplishments that we have all built together,” said Shelley Chapman, the marketing director for MMI. “It is most important for us to show our appreciation of the roots that were planted for us from the founders of the company, our parents Jeanne and Bill Meyer.”

Founded by the Meyers in 1979, the family-owned business offers historic building restoration and preservation services in more than 50 cities in 13 states. Midwest Maintenance Inc. has successfully completed hundreds of architectural restoration projects ranging from Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina, to the Texas Governor’s mansion in Austin, Texas.

MMI was built on a mission of “providing customers with exceptional workmanship and extraordinary service,” and will continue to do so while serving future generations. With the transition of the business to the second generation of owners, the mission and legacy of William and Jeanne Meyer will stay at the forefront. The new leadership includes William J. Meyer, nephew of the founder, along with the founder’s three daughters, Shelley R. Chapman, Angela M. Giguere and Cynthia L. Cathcart.

As the business and family look forward 5, 10, 15 years – it is imperative for their marketing to set the stage with a highly successful brand that allows for opportunities to expand the footprint through the midwestern and southeastern United States. Their continued mission is to leave a legacy of family, expertise, and craftsmanship thus the new tagline “Preserving Character By Restoring Craftsmanship.”

MMI attributes its successes to its employees, who are certified in their respective trades and who are also committed to preserving America’s architectural heritage. Just as impressive are the employees who have been a dedicated part of the company for 10, 20, and 30 or more years.