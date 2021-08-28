Crown Equipment recognizes employees

NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 127 employees who have achieved 25 years of service. This year’s group includes employees from across the United States, Australia, and China. They join more than 2,000 Crown employees who have reached the mark since 1970.

“Our employees celebrating the 25-year milestone demonstrate the long-term, collaborative relationship between Crown and its employees,” Randy Niekamp, Crown vice president of human resources, said. “Their dedication to Crown is a testament to the company culture we try to cultivate each day. We’re pleased to recognize this new group and appreciate the contributions that all of our employees provide throughout their careers with Crown.”

The company acknowledges employees attaining the 25-year milestone each year, producing a booklet that includes photos and bios of each employee, plus a list of the names of all employees who have surpassed the mark over the program’s 51-year history. This list includes employees who have reached 30, 40, and even 50 years. The booklet and a special commemorative mug unique to each year of the program are distributed to the new 25-year employees as well as all other employees that have previously realized this important achievement.

Each 25-year employee is also recognized in a more public and permanent fashion. Commemorative bricks, each engraved with a 25-year employee’s name, are added to a memorial pathway located at Lock One Park in New Bremen, Crown’s headquarters. These bricks serve as a lasting tribute honoring each employee’s longstanding commitment and service.

With thousands of employees having already reached the 25-year mark and many more to come, Crown continues to look for new employees interested in creating their own legacy. The company is currently looking to fill hundreds of positions nationwide. Interested applicants can visit crown.jobs to view current openings, receive notifications about future openings and submit an application.