2021 Miami County Fair King of the Ring top winners

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The top five winners of the 2021 Miami County Fair’s first ever King of the Ring contest were Curtis Shellenberger, Chloe Gump, Dylan Hollowell, Sera Rush, and Adam Bensman.

Curtis Shellenberger, 19, of Pleasant Hill and a member of the Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club, won first place in the first ever Miami County King of the Ring Contest. His parents are Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger

Chloe Gump, 18, of Fletcher and a member of the Miami East FFA, won second place. Her parents are Kevin and Janet Gump.

Dylan Hollowell, 12, of Covington and a member of the Frisky Critter’s 4-H Club, won third place. His parents are Randy and Stacey Hollowell.

Sera Rush, 16, of Troy and a member of the Boots and Saddles 4-H Club, won fourth place. Her parents are Joe and Bobi Konicki.

Adam Bensman, 18, of Troy and a member of the Elite Livestock 4-H Club, won fifth place. He is the son of Brian Bensman.