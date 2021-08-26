Commissioners hear bids for waterline loop project

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners held a bid opening Thursday afternoon for the South County Road 25A waterline loop project.

This project consists of 4,261 lineal feet of 8-inch waterline to be installed along South County Road 25A. The total estimated cost for said project is $558,239. The Sanitary Engineering Department was authorized in September of 2020 to submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement Program through a grant in the amount of $300,000, as well as to request funding assistance from WACO.

The following contractors submitted bids: Durst Brothers Excavating, of Tipp City, total bid $482,397; VTF Excavation LLC, of Celina, total bid $495,587; Brumbaugh Construction, of Arcanum, total bid $449,380; Milcon Concrete, of Troy, total bid $664,610.55; Finfrock Construction Company, of Covington, total bid $422,000; M&T Excavating, of Bradford, total bid $537,559; Degen Excavating, of Lima, total bid $504,278.10; Ranger Earthworks LLC, of Casstown, total bid $498,045; Double Jay Construction Inc., of Englewood, total bid $442,968; and Outdoor Enterprise, of Troy, total bid $388,573.

The bids will be turned over to the county engineer for consideration and awarding of the bid is deferred to a later date.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, Troy resident Jules Harris spoke briefly as a representative of the Troy Community Works Board (TCWB) regarding the Second Story Secrets Tour. This tour is a fundraiser that involves participants visiting the second stories or buildings where the public is normally not allowed entrance.

“We are interested in having the Courthouse on our tour this year. You’ve done some really wonderful updates, and I think there are a lot of people in the community who don’t regularly go into the Courthouse, so we’d like to offer that as one of the options,” Harris said.

Along with this, Harris said the TCWB is also interested in offering a special raffle as part of the fundraiser. For those participants who may visit the Courthouse, they would then have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win a chance to visit the Courthouse’s upper clock dome.

No decision was made Thursday regarding this request.