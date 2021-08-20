2021 Miami County Fair Sale of Champions results

TROY — The 2021 Miami County Fair Sale of Champion results include:

Lauryn Lammers of New Carlisle is the daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers. She sold her Grand Champion Market Chicken to Beckstrom Orthodontics for $1,200.

Monica Ostendorf of Covington is the daughter of Teresa Ostendorf. She sold her Reserve Grand Champion Market Chicken to Blackies Excavating for $700.

Jack Wheelock of West Milton is the son of Ken Wheelock. He sold his Grand Champion Market Duck to J & L Wood Products, Industrial Heating Solutions, Combined Technologies, Sam Brown C.P.A. Inc, and Cress Wealth Management for $9,000.*

Lauryn Lammers of New Carlisle is the daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers. She sold her Reserve Grand Champion Market Duck to Beckstrom Orthodontics for $900.

Gabryelle Lammers of New Carlisle is the daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers. She sold his Grand Champion Market Turket to Sam Brown C.P.A. Inc for $800.

Cassidy Healy of New Carlisle is the daughter of John and Kristie Healy. She sold her Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey to Beckstrom Orthodontics for $900.

Jacqueline Kadel of Casstown is the daughter of Brian and Jen Kadel. She sold her Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits to DATA Roofing and K & K Show Stock for $1,600.

Owen Heilman of Troy is the son of Dustin and Nicki Heilman. He sold his Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits to Select Arc for $1,700.*

Colin Tackett of Pleasant Hill is the son of Jane Jess and Charles Tackett. He sold his Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit to Miami Valley Insurance for $700.

Kori Moore of Covington is the daughter of Jason and Betsie Moore. She sold her Reserve Grand Champion Single Rabbit to Beckstrom Orthodontics for $1,500.

Paige Pence of New Carlisle is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence. She sold her Grand Champion Market Goat to Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions for $1,500.

Emma Sutherly of Troy is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly. She sold her Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat to Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance along with Havener Trucking, Ward Insurance, Miami Valley Feed and Grain, Odyssey Show Feeds, Wallace Farms, John Friedline Insurance, Mike Erwin/KOVA, Theaker Excavating, John Coomer Investment Management, First Financial, Thompson Show Cattle, Beal Show Goats, and Ty and Candi Hissong for $5,700.

Chloe Gump of Fletcher is the daughter of Kevin and Janet Gump. She sold her Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs to Hart Farm, Hart’s Automotive and Towing, and Graves Fearon Insurance Agency for $1,700.

Ethan Fine of Troy is the son of Erik and Amanda Fine. He sold his Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs t0 Graves Fearon Insurance Agency for $2,000.*

Paige Pence of New Carlisle is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence. She sold her Grand Champion Market Lamp to Friends of Paige Pence for $3,700.*

Caleb Stone of Troy is the son of David and Missy Stone. He sold his Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb to Sidney Electric and Dickman Supply for $2,500.*

Rhylee Eichhorn of Troy is the daughter of Rhyan and Alisha Eichhorn. She sold her Grand Champion Market Barrow to Scott Investments, Miami Valley Feed & Grain, Ryan Havener Auctioneer/Realtor, Miami Valley Insurance, Travis Baker /BK Rootbeer Stand, GLR Inc, Havener Trucking, Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions, Harts Towing and Recovery, Lostcreek Memory Barn, Wade Westfall Miami County Commissioner, and Rick Fogel Auctioneering for $7,000.*

Dylan Hollowell of Covington is the son of Randy and Stacy Hollowell. He sold his Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow to Becks Hybrids Radcliff Seed Solutions, Sprankles Butcher Shop, GLR Inc., and J.D. Wildermuth Trucking LLC for $6,400.*

Curtis Shellenberger of Pleasant Hill is the son of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger. He sold his Supreme Champion Dairy Cow to Full Life Chiropractic for $3,500.*

Emma Hershberger of Casstown is the daughter of Jake and Alicia Hershberger. She sold her Supreme Reserve Dairy Cow to Excellence in Dentistry for $2,300.*

Adrein Comer of Troy is the son of Zach and Missy Comer. He sold his Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder Steer to Miami Valley Feed and Grain, along with DATA Roofing, for $2,500.*

Garrett Stevens of West Milton is the son of Heather and Kelly Stevens. He sold his Reserve Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder Steer to Full Life Chiropractic for $1,600.

Karley Prosser of New Carlisle is the daughter of Achim and Kim Prosser. She sold her Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer to Rich McMaken HER Realtors for $1,500.

Luke Jones of West Milton is the son of Beth Jones and Chip Magoto. He sold his Reserve Grand Champion Market Dairy Street to S2K Excavating for $3,800.*

Paige Pence of New Carlisle is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence. She sold her Grand Champion Market Steer to Select-Arc for $14,000.*

Sam Sutherly of Troy is the son of Sam and Laura Sutherly. He sold his Reserve Grand Champion Market Street to BJ Joseph, Ryan Havener Realtor, Harts Towing and Recovery, Ken Wheelock Livestock, K & K Show Stock, Blackies Excavating, Bill and Moya Mote Family, Kenny and Jenny Kirby, Heath Murray State Farm Insurance, DATA Roofing and Wade Westfall Miami County Commissioner along with Havener Trucking, Small Stuff Construction Supply, Ward Insurance, TC Holzen, Miami Valley Feed and Grain, Odyssey Show Feed, Ty & Candi Hissong, John Friedline Insurance, Luke & Harlen Fulton, Theaker Excavating, Jon Coomer Investments Management, First Financial, Thompson Show Cattle, Beal Show Goats, and Wallace Farms for $16,000.*

*Indicate broken sales records for that category, according to information provided by the Miami County Fair Board during Wednesday’s Sale of Champions.