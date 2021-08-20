2021 Miami County Fair Flower Show results

For the Miami Valley Today
TROY — The 2021 Fair Flower Show hosted by Miami County Garden Clubs took place on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 17. The Saturday Horticulture Show had a wide variety of entries including roses, annual and perennial blooms, ornamental grasses and other foliage, as well as special horticulture classes like succulent gardens.
The results for the 2021 Miami County Fair Flower Show include:
Section 1: Roses
Class 4
Category: Floribunda
1st place Anita Brown
Class 6
Category: Knockout Rose
1st place Jennifer Garvic
2nd place Genice Hornberger
3rd place Sandy Fisher
Section 2: Annuals
Class 11
Category: Zinnia, medium
1st place Susan Smith
Class 12
Category: Zinnia, small, 3 blooms
1st place Pat Hornberger
2nd place Pat Hornberger
Class 14
Category: Marigold, small spray
1st place Jennifer Garvic
2nd place Susan Smith
Class 15
Category: Sunflower
1st place Jennifer Garvic
2nd place Sandy Fisher
3rd place Pat Hornberger
Class 15
Category: Sunflower
1st place Sandy Fisher
2nd place Sandy Fisher
3rd Susan Smith
Section 3: Perennials
Class 17
Category: Gladiolus, pink, red, lavender, purple
1st place Susan Smith
Class 22
Category: Other “Lily”
1st place Anita Brown
2nd place Anita Brown
3rd place Susan Smith
Class 25
Category: Rudbeckia, single bloom
1st place Sandy Fisher
2nd place Susan Smith
Class 26
Category: Rudbeckia, spray form
1st place Anita Brown
2nd place Jennifer Garvic
3rd place Terry Rinker
Class 33
Category: Hydrangea, paniculata
1st place Jennifer Garvic
Class 34
Category: Other Flowering Shrub
1st place Susan Smith
2nd place Sandy Fisher
2nd place Sandy Fisher
Section: 4 Other Horticulture
Class 36
Category: Round Form-Named
1st place Sandy Fisher
2nd place Sandy Fisher
Class 37
Category: Spike Form-Named
1st place Penny Adams
2nd place Jennifer Garvic
3rd place Sandy Fisher
Class 37
Category: Spike Form-Named
1st place Susan Smith
2nd place Susan Smith
3rd place Penny Adams
Class 38
Category: Spray Form-Named
1st place Sandy Fisher
2nd place Sandy Fisher
3rd place Ruth Bowell
Class 38
Category: Spray Form-Named
1st place Sandy Fisher
2nd place Anita Brown
3rd place Susan Smith
Class 39
Category: Annual Herb-basil
1st place Susan Smith
Class 43
Category: Annual Herb-Other
1st place Anita Brown
Class 44
Category: Perennial Herb-Lavendar
1st place Sandy Fisher
2nd place: Sandy Fisher
Class 45
Category: Perennial Herb-Mint
1st place Sandy Fisher
Class 46
Category: Perennial Herb-Other
1st place Sandy Fisher
1st place Sandy Fisher
Class 51
Category: Ornamental Grasses-medium
1st place Anita Brown
2nd place Anita Brown
3rd place Anita Brown
Class 52
Category: Ornamental Grasses-large
1st place Anita Brown
Class 54
Category: Hosta-small
1st place Susan Smith
Class 55
Category: Hosta-medium
1st place Penny Adams
Class 57
Category: Coleus
1st place Penny Adams
Class 58
Category: Caladeum
1st place Sandy Fisher
2nd place Sandy Fisher
3rd place Sandy Fisher
Class 58
Category: Caladeum
1st place Jennifer Garvic
2nd place Jennifer Garvic
3rd place Jennifer Garvic
Class 60
Category: Elephant Ear, Colocasia, Alocasia
1st place Susan Smith
2nd place Anita Brown
Class 61
Category: Other Foliage not listed
1st place Sandy Fisher
2nd place Sandy Fisher
Section 5: Special Horticulture
Class 62
Category: Grandma’s Bouquet
1st place Sandy Fisher
Class 63
Category: Succulent Garden
1st place Susan Crowe
2nd place Emily Hornberger
3rd place Penny Adams
Best in Show Awards
Queen of Show, Rose, Anita Brown
Princess of Show, Horticulture, Anita Brown
Best in Show Junior, Horticulture, Noah Garvic
Green Thumb Award, Horticulture, Sandy Fisher