2021 Miami County Fair Flower Show results

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The 2021 Fair Flower Show hosted by Miami County Garden Clubs took place on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 17. The Saturday Horticulture Show had a wide variety of entries including roses, annual and perennial blooms, ornamental grasses and other foliage, as well as special horticulture classes like succulent gardens.

The results for the 2021 Miami County Fair Flower Show include:

Section 1: Roses

Class 4

Category: Floribunda

1st place Anita Brown

Class 6

Category: Knockout Rose

1st place Jennifer Garvic

2nd place Genice Hornberger

3rd place Sandy Fisher

Section 2: Annuals

Class 11

Category: Zinnia, medium

1st place Susan Smith

Class 12

Category: Zinnia, small, 3 blooms

1st place Pat Hornberger

2nd place Pat Hornberger

Class 14

Category: Marigold, small spray

1st place Jennifer Garvic

2nd place Susan Smith

Class 15

Category: Sunflower

1st place Jennifer Garvic

2nd place Sandy Fisher

3rd place Pat Hornberger

Class 15

Category: Sunflower

1st place Sandy Fisher

2nd place Sandy Fisher

3rd Susan Smith

Section 3: Perennials

Class 17

Category: Gladiolus, pink, red, lavender, purple

1st place Susan Smith

Class 22

Category: Other “Lily”

1st place Anita Brown

2nd place Anita Brown

3rd place Susan Smith

Class 25

Category: Rudbeckia, single bloom

1st place Sandy Fisher

2nd place Susan Smith

Class 26

Category: Rudbeckia, spray form

1st place Anita Brown

2nd place Jennifer Garvic

3rd place Terry Rinker

Class 33

Category: Hydrangea, paniculata

1st place Jennifer Garvic

Class 34

Category: Other Flowering Shrub

1st place Susan Smith

2nd place Sandy Fisher

2nd place Sandy Fisher

Section: 4 Other Horticulture

Class 36

Category: Round Form-Named

1st place Sandy Fisher

2nd place Sandy Fisher

Class 37

Category: Spike Form-Named

1st place Penny Adams

2nd place Jennifer Garvic

3rd place Sandy Fisher

Class 37

Category: Spike Form-Named

1st place Susan Smith

2nd place Susan Smith

3rd place Penny Adams

Class 38

Category: Spray Form-Named

1st place Sandy Fisher

2nd place Sandy Fisher

3rd place Ruth Bowell

Class 38

Category: Spray Form-Named

1st place Sandy Fisher

2nd place Anita Brown

3rd place Susan Smith

Class 39

Category: Annual Herb-basil

1st place Susan Smith

Class 43

Category: Annual Herb-Other

1st place Anita Brown

Class 44

Category: Perennial Herb-Lavendar

1st place Sandy Fisher

2nd place: Sandy Fisher

Class 45

Category: Perennial Herb-Mint

1st place Sandy Fisher

Class 46

Category: Perennial Herb-Other

1st place Sandy Fisher

1st place Sandy Fisher

Class 51

Category: Ornamental Grasses-medium

1st place Anita Brown

2nd place Anita Brown

3rd place Anita Brown

Class 52

Category: Ornamental Grasses-large

1st place Anita Brown

Class 54

Category: Hosta-small

1st place Susan Smith

Class 55

Category: Hosta-medium

1st place Penny Adams

Class 57

Category: Coleus

1st place Penny Adams

Class 58

Category: Caladeum

1st place Sandy Fisher

2nd place Sandy Fisher

3rd place Sandy Fisher

Class 58

Category: Caladeum

1st place Jennifer Garvic

2nd place Jennifer Garvic

3rd place Jennifer Garvic

Class 60

Category: Elephant Ear, Colocasia, Alocasia

1st place Susan Smith

2nd place Anita Brown

Class 61

Category: Other Foliage not listed

1st place Sandy Fisher

2nd place Sandy Fisher

Section 5: Special Horticulture

Class 62

Category: Grandma’s Bouquet

1st place Sandy Fisher

Class 63

Category: Succulent Garden

1st place Susan Crowe

2nd place Emily Hornberger

3rd place Penny Adams

Best in Show Awards

Queen of Show, Rose, Anita Brown

Princess of Show, Horticulture, Anita Brown

Best in Show Junior, Horticulture, Noah Garvic

Green Thumb Award, Horticulture, Sandy Fisher