Partners in Hope Community Picnic rescheduled

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — On Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a Community Picnic will be hosted by Partners in Hope at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St, across from Taco Bell. This is the sixth year for this event, which has been a huge hit with local families. There will be games and activities for all ages. The event is open to everyone and is free of charge.

“We are excited to welcome old and new friends to celebrate with us, so please spread the word. We hope to have a crowd of 200 or more,” said Carol Jackson, executive director. She added, “Partners in Hope has been in Troy for 31 years thanks to the many people who have served and who have been served by the programs we offer. We had to cancel our 30th anniversary celebrations last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. We are hoping that many of our past volunteers, clients, staff, board members, and donors will stop by to join us in what should be our largest picnic ever. We are proud of our legacy of hope and feel this is a great way to give back and celebrate those who mean so much to us.”

Please call Partners in Hope at 335-0448 to RSVP for dinner.

Partners in Hope has been serving the Troy community since 1990 and offers programs to individuals and families in need, providing opportunities for Relief, Education, and Development. For additional information please contact 937-335-0448 or visit www.partnersinhopeinc.org. Like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/partnersinhope1/ to get all of the latest updates of PIH events and local resources.