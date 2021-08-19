McMaken retires from Covington Schools

By Aimee Hancock

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village Board of Education recognized retiring teacher Rose McMaken during a regular meeting on Wednesday.

McMaken is retiring after 33 years with the district, during which she taught students in grades sixth through eighth. Throughout her career, she has taught mathematics, science, reading, and language arts in both the junior high and high school.

“In addition to her day-to-day life as a classroom teacher, some of her most treasured memories include coaching multiple state-qualifying Science Olympiad teams, being a junior high student council advisor, and the many years she spent coaching junior high track and field, amongst other things,” said Superintendent Gene Gooding. “Although Mrs. McMaken is looking forward to a more flexible schedule, she will forever cherish her family of students and colleagues at Covington.”

Covington High School Principal Josh Meyer shared messages of appreciation for McMaken from several of her colleagues.

“Mrs. McMaken is one of the most influential teachers I have worked with in my career,” said one anonymous staff member. “One thing I will miss is her passion and energy for our students. I’ll miss her being a part of our teaching team and her being a constant supporting person. She’s a dear member of our staff and a dedicated member of this community that supported, encouraged, and celebrated all of the accomplishments of a Covington student, both inside the school walls and out.”

The board also approved the following items during Wednesday’s meeting:

• A list of donations, including $50 from Sweet Treats Ice Cream to FFA Camp; $50 from AJH Investments Inc. to FFA Camp; $100 from New Tech. Plastics Inc. to FFA Camp; $200 from Rogers Grain to FFA Camp; $220 from various donors to the volleyball program; $2,265 from various donors to cross country; $433.05 from the Athletic Boosters for high school cheer uniforms; and $14,233.03 from Felger Memorial Trust for scholarships.

• A contract for the Council of Rural Services to provide the Achievement for Education Success (ACES) program.

• A reminder that the district is discontinuing Pay-For-It and will have PaySchools online payment system up and running prior to the school open house. There will be no parent service charges for payments made online through Sept. 30, 2021.

• An increase in pay for certified substitutes from $90 per day to $110 per day, and an increase of 5% in the hourly rate of classified substitute pay.

• Annual cell phone allowances, as follows: $600 for superintendent, treasurer, principals, athletic directors, curriculum director, technology director, custodial maintenance coordinator; and $300 for custodians, bus drivers, and food service director.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.