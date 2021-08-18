Couple married for 68 years

COVINGTON — Anyone that says love at first sight isn’t possible haven’t met Bob and Joan Fosnight of Covington.

The couple, who met at the Washington Township Grange, said it was love at first sight for them both.

“In my case it was,” Bob said.

“Yes!” Joan said.

The couple married on Jan. 9, 1953, and had six children, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Joan then became a beautician in later years once the children were in school.

Bob spent 20 years in the Air Force and the family lived in many places, including Texas, California, Illinois, Virginia and Japan. The couple said they enjoyed living in Virginia the most, and Bob retired from the military while stationed there.

The couple also have traveled the world to visit their children, of which five out of six also served in the military. They said they have visited Thailand, Germany, Spain, London and Jerusalem, as well as other places.

“We were even baptized in the Jordan River,” Bob said. “We’ve been everywhere they have been.”

In retirement, the couple said they enjoy spending time with family and walking the mall every day.

The key to their longevity is something they said they’ve never even thought about.

“We’ve just never had that kind of problems,” Bob said.

“We’re just OK,” Joan agreed.