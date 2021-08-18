Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

The annual Golden Anniversary photo, celebrating Miami County residents who have been married for 50 years or more, was taken Wednesday during Seniors Day at the 2021 Miami County Fair. Couples include, front row, left to right, Larry and Karen Honeyman, Troy, 50; John and Dianna Borchers, Tipp City, 50; Marcia and Hank Shuman, Piqua, 55; Lester and Lewnett Francis, Troy, 66; Toni and Larry Lyman, Piqua, 54; John and Nancy Skolnicki, Tipp City, 50; and Ron and Lorraine Jackson, Troy, 60. Row two, Fred and Joy Heisler, Piqua, 60; Beverly and Don Konz, Piqua, 60; Denny and Melinda Sillman, Piqua, 57; Al and Linda Thobe, Piqua, 57; Norman and Virginia Wolfe, Troy, 62; Bob and Joan Fosnight, Covington, 68; Doug and Carol Magin, Troy, 50; Chester and Carolyn Corn, Troy, 57; and Bob and Norma Karnehm, Conover, 65. Row three, Tom and Jane Warner, West Milton, 58; Jan and Steve Hamman, Troy, 51; Steve and Deb Jackson, Troy, Troy; Duane and Phyllis Rapp, Covington, 65; Steve and Sharon Root, Covington, 54; John and Carol Garver, West Milton, 56; and Bob and Judy Long, Troy, 54. Row four, David and Marie Anderson, Piqua, 53; Bill and Cindy Westfall, Covington, 52; Nancy and Marion Cromes, Piqua, 65; Gene and Elaine Kraus, Troy, 52; Henry and Janet Jones, Troy, 53; Inge and Gery Voisard, Troy, 50; Gayle and Dick Hawkins, Troy, 55. Row five, Susan and Clarence Smith, Piqua, 58; Chalmer and Judy Mader, Tipp City, 58; Jan and Carol Strawser, Laura, 51; Bill and Susie Deaton, St.Paris, 60; Steve and Jammie Detrick, Troy, 54; Ruth and Dennis Morse, Troy, 53; and Rodger and Connie Niday, Piqua, 58.