Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 4

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Officers responded to the 800 block of Boal Ave. in reference to a male and female fighting. David Anderson, 59, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence and having weapons under disability.

ENDANGERMENT: Three-year-old child found wandering on the street with no supervision. Sarah Beckerle, 29, and and Robert Donnelly, 30, both of Piqua, were charged with endangering children.

DUI: Vehicle found blocking traffic at East Water and North Main streets. Driver appeared to be under the influence. Roger Robinson, 48, of Piqua, was charged with DUI.

Aug. 5

DISORDERLY: Report of a male yelling at kids in the area near 223 Manning St. Officer located the described male down the street from the incident and he ran from police. Keith Flory II, 30, at large, was apprehended and charged with obstructing official business.

PROTECTION ORDER: Resident at 423 S. Downing St. was concerned with two subjects that had been staying at her house the past couple days. Subjects were found to have a protection order between each other. Dustin Slack, 31, of Troy, was charged with violation of a protection order.

Aug. 6

TRESPASS: Female subject was located inside a condemned residence at 1001 W. High St. Lauren Bryant, 21, at large, was charged with criminal trespass.