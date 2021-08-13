Letter: I want to stand in the front line of our city

To the Editor:

My name is Nolan Campbell, your candidate for 3rd Ward Piqua City Commissioner. In 2018, my family and I moved to the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District from Indiana. I fell in love with the city and the people in it and knew this is where I wanted to call home.

As I finished up my junior year of high school this past spring, I knew that I wanted to make a difference in the city that I love, so I announced my candidacy for city commissioner.

This fall I will be starting my senior year at Piqua High School where I keep involved through our chapter of National Honor Society, Cross Country, and Track & Field. Running for this seat at such a young age is something that not many take up the task of, but this daunting feat is not something that is going to make me run in the other direction. I want to stand in the front line of our city and protect the value and integrity of our hardworking citizens who deserve someone fighting and advocating for them.

Throughout my campaign, I have been called an elitist, told I am not old enough or “not ready for a chair at the table,” and even had the integrity of my intentions for the city and my business attacked. The only thing these negative things are doing, it putting down the hopes and dreams of the future generations that want to make a difference. I want to promise all of the citizens of Piqua that I have your best interest in my heart. I wouldn’t have poured hours of hard work, sweat, and tears into a campaign for a city that I didn’t believe in, love, or support.

I will always stand for this city alongside faith, family, and freedom. Now I ask for you to stand by me for our city, its citizens, and the future generations that want to make a difference.

— Nolan Campbell

Piqua