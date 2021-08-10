Tipp City Police Department reports

Information filed by the Tipp City Police Department.

July 29

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to a non-injury accident at Speedway on Weller Drive.

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to a non-injury accident at the intersection of Comanche Lane and North Hyatt Street.

TRESPASSING: People walking in park after hours at 35 Parkwood Drive were advised park was closed and left.

July 30

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Officers responded to the 900 block of West Main Street regarding a dog left alone in a vehicle with windows up. Owner was recommended to have windows down for air flow.

HARASSMENT: Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street on complaints of telephone harassment.

CIVIL DISPUTE: Officers served a civil protection order to a male at the 600 block of Kerr Road regarding a female requesting a keep the peace while getting property from the residence. Male was then transported by Miami County Sheriff’s Office to West Milton.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Reporting party complained of juveniles throwing a burrito over a fence at the corner of South Hyatt Street and West Broadway Street. Juveniles had took off running and were later found; parents were contacted and one juvenile was transported home.

TRESPASSING: Person fishing at river at 35 Parkwood Drive after hours was told to leave with no issues.

July 31

PARKING: Police warned person at the 900 block of West Main Street about vehicle running with unattended children in car.

Aug. 1

CITIZEN ASSIST: Female at 600 block of Larch Street reported someone making a fake Discord account using her photos; she was advised to report the account to discord and have it shut down. Female said she believes someone in Florida did it.

SUSPICIOUS IN NATURE: Gate at Parks Department Maintenance Building was open; nothing looked tampered with.

THEFT: Reporting party said that phone was stolen while shopping at Menard’s on Weller Drive.

Aug. 2

CIVIL DISPUTE: Male requested officers to the 800 block of Comanche Lane while gathering property from home; no issues observed.

Aug. 3

NOISE COMPLAINT: Male at 100th block of North Fourth Street was advised of his loud music and turned it down.

CITIZEN ASSIST: Officers assisted a motorist with a flat tire into Weller Drive Speedway’s parking lot while they waited for tow truck.

Aug. 4

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to a non-injury crash at the West Main Street overpass.

Aug. 5

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Officers responding to a male who had set up camping chairs and a grill by the pond at Kyle Park. Male said he was trying to grill but ran out of charcoal. He cleaned everything up without issues.