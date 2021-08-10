Back to School Bash planned

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — On Sunday, Aug. 15, the Lincoln Community Center and the Hope Scholarship Corp are partnering to hold their 10th annual Back to School Bash. This is an event designed to ensure that all students have the materials they need for a successful start to a new school year.

This event is free and open to all students from preschool through 12th grade attending school in Miami County and the surrounding area. To ensure that there is no duplication of services during this event, they make sure to collaborate with surrounding agencies. Over the last few years at the Lincoln Center alone, over 350 Miami County students have been served each year. In addition to school supplies, they will also be offering free haircuts by appointment, food, and fun! To register for the event, please stop by or call the office at (937) 335-2715.

For this event to be a success, they rely on the generosity of local groups, churches, private donors, businesses, individuals, and other area nonprofits. The Lincoln Community Center appreciates all the donations that have arrived to make this another successful year. Monetary donations continue to be accepted to cover the cost of the remaining supplies they need to purchase.

If you have any questions about the Back to School Bash, please call the Lincoln Community Center at 937-335-2715 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.