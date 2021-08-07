Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

July 26

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Complainant needed officer to stand by while he picked up personal belongings due to having a protection order against him. Officer discovered the female half had destroyed property of complainant’s. Savannah Pence, 35, was charged with criminal damaging.

BURGLARY: Complainant wanted to report that a lock was removed from a door of a condemned house, at 418 First St. Male subject was found inside. Mike Phillips, 38, of Piqua, was found inside and charged with criminal trespass. Male was advised to speak with code enforcement regarding why the house was condemned.

July 27

TRANSPORT: Prisoner transport. Casey Davis, 28, of Riverside, was picked up from another county due to an active warrant and was transported to the Miami County Jail.

WARRANT: William Stone, 52, of Piqua, was arrested at Shell Gas Station, 600 N. Main St., for an active out-of-county warrant.

July 28

TRANSPORT: Transported Aaron Covault, 27, of Troy, to another city for court then transported the male back to jail.

July 29

WARRANT: Officer observed subject with an active warrant walking. Subject fled on foot and was not apprehended. Jesse Guerra, 47, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business.

ASSAULT: Jacob Quinn, 32, of Greenville, was arrested and charged with assault, theft, and tampering with drugs.

DISORDERLY: Tracey Reichelderfer, 48, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: David Wintrow, 56, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

July 30

OVI: Gerald Grisham, 48, of Piqua, was charged with OVI.