Catalytic converter thieves apprehended

Staff reports

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended two alleged catalytic converter thieves, according to a press release on Wednesday.

On Monday, Aug. 2, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a store and lock business in Bethel Township in the early morning hours on a suspected theft. Two male suspects had fled on foot prior to deputies’ arrival. The theft involved catalytic converters being cut from vehicles. Several similar complaints of catalytic converter thefts in the area had previously been taken. Deputies later located the two suspects on State Route 201 in Bethel Township.

The suspects were identified as Walter Elofskey, 28, of Dayton, and Jimmy G. Andrade, 32, of Riverside.

According to the sheriff’s office, its investigation revealed they were involved in the theft and were subsequently taken into custody for theft and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Additionally, the vehicle they were found to be driving was stolen out of Riverside. Suspected methamphetamine was located in the vehicle and will be sent to the crime laboratory for testing. Additional charges will be forthcoming after further investigation.