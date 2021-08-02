Miami County YMCA hosts first ever Family Field Day event

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Join the Miami County YMCA in the first Family Field Day Event on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Robinson Branch in Troy. This event encourages family bonding, working together, building family dynamics and making great memories. This event is for members and non-members ages 7 and up.

“Coming from a large family with many siblings, I would have loved to be involved in an event like this with my siblings and Dad,” said Sierra Woodyard, Health and Wellness director at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch. “My family is very competitive and something like this would have given us wonderful memories and great team-working skills.”

There will be eight events for a group of four family members — with no more than two adults — to work together to compete in. Each event involves all members of your team. A flyer with the events and their description is at the Robinson Branch front desk for families to take home after signing up. Each team will have a shirt of the same color with their name on the back to wear for the event; the cost is in the signup fee.

“Parents will be working with their kids and building their children’s confidence through encouragement in the events,” said Woodyard. “This is more than just running across a field for a ribbon or jumping in a potato sack and laughing. This is about bringing families closer, making memories that last a lifetime, encouraging kids and emphasizing anything can be achieved together with your family.”

This event is $60 dollars for Miami County YMCA members or $70 dollars for non-members. Sign up in person at the front desk of the Robinson Branch, located at 3060 S. County Road 25-A in Troy, by Aug. 16. Contact Sierra Woodyard at 937-440-9622 or at s.woodyard@miamicountyymca.net with questions.