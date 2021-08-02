Area briefs

Troy Literacy Council meetings planned

TROY — The Troy Literacy Council board meets the first Tuesday of every month (except July and December) at 7 p.m. at the Troy Hayner Cultural Center.

The mission of the Troy Literacy Council, Inc. is to improve the quality of life in the Miami County, Ohio area. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization which provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. The Troy Literacy Council, Inc. is a member of ProLiteracy America.

For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, like them on Facebook, call (937) 660-3170, email them at troyliteracycouncil@hotmail.com, or message them on Facebook.

Cruise-in planned

PIQUA — VFW Post 4874, located at 8756 N. Country Rd. in Piqua, will be holding a Cruise-In on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is $10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 50 registered will received a free dash plaque.

Food available will include chicken, hamburgers, and hotdogs.

There will be five $100 drawings on the day of the show. Purchase six tickets for $5.

An awards show will be held at 3:30 p.m. for best of show, top 20, top motorcycle, commander’s choice, the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad, and auxiliary choice.

For more information, contact the VFW at (937) 773-9122.

Make the Pinterest Craft of the Month

WEST MILTON – Join Kim at the Milton-Union Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. for its Pinterest Craft of the Month activity. Registration is required. They will learn how to make Watermelon Paper Fans. Register for a take-home kit by Aug. 14 if you would like to do this craft at home and the tutorial will be on the library’s Facebook page on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. All supplies are provided, but spots are limited. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Make kindness rocks

WEST MILTON – Join the Milton-Union Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. for an opportunity to get creative and paint rocks to remind you to smile! Various sizes and shapes will be available. Patrons can also paint a larger rock that will be used as a border for the Memory Garden at the library. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Golf outing planned

PIQUA — On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Troy Bruins Youth Hockey Boosters will hold a golf outing at Echo Hills in Piqua.

The registration cost is $80 per player-4 person scramble.

To register, visit https://forms.gle/avc3BbQdHyoKLi637

For more information, visit Troybruinshockey.com.