Moeller Brew Barn, Brew Kettle collaborate

TROY – Two Ohio-based craft breweries, Moeller Brew Barn and The Brew Kettle Brewery, have put together more than 30 years of brewing experience to create a new craft beer.

Cabrewin’ Summer HPA (Hazy Pale Ale) is a flavor burst of tangerine, pineapple, lemon and mango, and celebrates the spirit of Ohio summer adventures.

“It started with a road trip to Middleburg Heights with our brewing and marketing team. We spent the day with The Brew Kettle team exchanging best brewery practices and also sales and marketing strategies and had a lot of fun doing it,” said Nick Moeller, founder of Moeller Brew Barn. “When we got back to Maria Stein, we debriefed it and said, ‘This beer has to be about fun’ – and we came up with Cabrewin’ Summer HPA. The can label design is awesome and the beer is delicious.”

The end result is an Ohio-brewed citrus-packed summertime beverage with soft mouthfeel, golden haze color and refreshingly light at 5.4%. Cabrewin’ Summer HPA is hopped late in the brew process for low bitterness and double dry-hopped for aromatics.

“This year we have been trying to get back to basics and work with brewery friends statewide. Our collaboration brews are strong and make solid connections with craft beer enthusiasts in areas where our brand might not be as familiar,” said Justin Kerlin, vice president of sales for Brew Kettle Brewery.

Cabrewin’ Summer HPA is part one of The Brew Kettle Brewery and Moeller Brew Barn collaboration. The Brew Kettle will release its collaboration brew this fall, one that the two breweries are already working on.

“It was a hike to Moeller Brew Barn in Maria Stein but to see craft beer thrive in such an unexpected area was really awesome. There’s obviously a very heavy need and want for craft beer there.” said Chris Buckley, self distribution sales and service representative for Brew Kettle.

The Brew Kettle Brewery in Cleveland has produced award winning beers such as White Rajah IPA and serving the craft beer community since 1995. Moeller Brew Barn, founded in Maria Stein, made its splash on the brewery scene in 2015.

Cabrewin’ Summer HPA cans and kegs have been released into the market. Check local restaurants and retailers for availability.

To learn more about Moeller Brew Barn’s offerings, visit the online untappd menu or www.moellerbrewbarn.com. To learn more about The Brew Kettle, visit www.thebrewkettle.com/.